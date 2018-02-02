Award for Cyprus-loving French journalist

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) has honoured French journalist Ursula Laurent as a token of appreciation for her positive articles on Cyprus, it was announced on Friday.

Laurent, who has written a number of promotional articles on the tourism in Cyprus, “has long shown great love and warmth for our island”, the CTO said.

Her latest contribution is an article titled ‘Cyprus, a thousand discoveries on the island’, which was published in the local French publication 68 MAG.

Laurent first visited Cyprus about 20 years ago, the CTO said, and declared herself “fascinated by the authenticity of the island, the hospitality and the warmth of its people”.

Despite her many visits, Cyprus remains her favourite destination, and she returns each year.

“She expresses through her articles her enthusiasm for Cyprus in eastern France, her birth place,” the CTO said.

Laurent was presented with a replica of the bust of a statue of the goddess Aphrodite, the original of which dates from the Hellenistic period and is exhibited in the Nicosia Archaeological Museum.