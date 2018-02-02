Berlin grants asylum to alleged Turkey plotters: Spiegel

February 2nd, 2018 Europe, Turkey, World 6 comments

Berlin grants asylum to alleged Turkey plotters: Spiegel

Large numbers of German citizens have been detained in Turkey for what Berlin regards as political reasons, most of them over alleged links to coup plotters

Germany has granted asylum to four Turkish soldiers, including one Ankara accuses of playing a leading role in the attempted military coup of July 2016, in a new setback for relations between the two countries, weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported.

By granting them asylum, German authorities make it impossible for them to be extradited to face charges, a refusal likely to dismay Turkish authorities, who accuse them of treachery and membership in a terrorist organisation.

Turkey accuses Ilham P., a former Turkish colonel whose surname cannot be published in full because of German privacy practices, then head of the Ankara military academy, of being ring-leader of the group.

The Foreign Ministry could not immediately comment on the report.

Relations between European countries and Turkey have been strained ever since the coup attempt and the crackdown that followed it, with many bemoaning Turkey’s authoritarian turn under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Large numbers of German citizens have been detained in Turkey for what Berlin regards as political reasons, most of them over alleged links to coup plotters.

Also on Friday, a Greek court ruled that a man accused of being behind a series of suicide bombings in Turkey could not be extradited because his life would be in danger at home.

Print Friendly
  • Kevin Ingham

    Glad to hear it too, but I can’t quite equate the granting of asylum to Turkish “plotters” with the imprisonment of Catalan independence politicians ?

  • Plasma Dawn

    …and you thought you heard the last of Erdogan’s rants and vitriol against Germany? The worst is yet to come. He’ll blow his top.

    • ROC

      You seen that clip with Adolf Hitler screaming from the balcony, well remove the face and add Mr Erdolf in its place. LOL

  • Cydee

    Good news.

  • Douglas

    Sounds a sensible solution

  • Gold51

    Very lucky.!!
    If it wasn’t for Germany falling-out with despot Erdogan, those four Turkish soldiers would now be rotting away in some Turkish jail, accused of some phoney charge over Erdogans BS coup .

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close