EU to provide €35m for Cyprus oil stocks

February 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 20 comments

The European Investment Bank is to give €35 million to the Cyprus Organisation for Storage and Management of Oil Stocks (COSMOS) to build a 210,000 tonne privately owned storage facility.

The project will focus on enhancing energy efficiency and improve Cyprus`s energy security by increasing the amount of reserve oil stocks held in the country.

“The EU’s Energy Union strategy aims to make energy more secure and affordable,” said Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness.

“This first EFSI project in Cyprus with COSMOS will help us meet those goals. I encourage more project promoters in Cyprus to contact the EIB with their investment proposals in order to continue boosting growth and creating jobs,” stated the Commission Vice President.

  • ROC

    Funny how its all the ROC bashers that are giving their negative thoughts, be a different story if it was going to the North Oh well it Ain’t

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Stumbled on here by accident sorry. Good to see the Brits lecturing Cyprus and the EU on their business. Check out the billions wasted on UK PFI deals so that shareholders can get richer, workers lose their pensions and jobs before the private company folds up before advising others what to do!
    As for “sheep voters” rather disrespectful of another country’s electorate given the UK electorate’s recent performances. Dare I say if you don’t like who we vote for, you can always go back to the UK!

    • Cydee

      Can’t believe Cyprus going to go down the same, sorry route of PFI. Don’t they do their research – from both sides…?

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Not sure the two are comparable. I just got a bit annoyed with the Ex pat lynch mob below who seem to think they’re qualified to lecture others on how to run their affairs.

  • Neroli

    Please don’t waste any more EU money. UK will be gone soon so you better start saving. Actually I may pop along to the EIB see f they have any spare going!

    • ROC

      Neroli, your be the first to commend the EU if was going to the North,

      • Neroli

        Why?? Would you like to explain?

      • Neroli

        Eu funds do go to the North!

  • Kevin Ingham

    Surely giving money to one if the least advanced renewable energy countries in the EU to stock pile oil is not a very joined up piece of thinking ?

    • plexor

      Its just money of the European taxpayer, which has to be wasted, so that the stock at the EU can be filled with new money of the European taxpayer.

      Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, who earns more than 300 000 € taxfree per year plus another 100 000 €, which he has unfortunatelly to tax a little bit, is obviously of the opinion, that money grows on trees and has just to be picked off. In years 2014, Katainen was for 4 months crossover commissioner and took approx. half a million € for it.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        That sort of thing goes on everywhere. The Carrillion management are being hundreds of thousands even after they’ve been sacked.

    • peemdubya

      Kevin, you beat me to it. How much PV could be installed / operated for eu35mill instead of relying on fossil fuel reserves? The mind just boggles but, then again, it is EU taxpayers’ money to waste…

  • plexor

    “The project will focus on enhancing energy efficiency and improve Cyprus`s energy security by increasing the amount of reserve oil stocks held in the country.”

    and it will increase the explosion, if the Cypriots store munition between the tanks there.

    • European Citizen

      Greater stock will lead to fewer purchasing orders and better prices per order. Should be a good thing for Cyprus actually.

      • Philippos

        Fair Point, but you are assuming that we know what we are doing. This is not a project for Energy Efficiency, it is to make some specific people richer, so, if we combine our orders there are fewer “Outlet” opportunities

    • Terryw45

      I thought we were sat on zillions of cubic meters of gas ?

      • Barry White

        The Eu doesn`t seem to be very confident that gas will arrive in the next decade.

        • Neroli

          But energy minister has hinted at gas find, just in time for the sheep voters for Sunday!

      • Gipsy Eyes

        We might be. But no one wants to bet too much on it without a settlement with Turkey!

    • Evergreen

      I was thinking the same

