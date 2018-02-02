German mosque ‘must stop broadcasting call to prayer’

February 2nd, 2018 Europe, World 14 comments

German mosque ‘must stop broadcasting call to prayer’

A mosque in northwest Germany may no longer broadcast its Friday midday call to prayer by loudspeaker for now after a local court upheld a challenge by a couple who live nearly 1km away.

The Gelsenkirchen administrative court found that the town of Oer-Erkenschwick had not assessed the local Muslim community’s request properly in 2013, but a court spokesman said on Friday that this did not prevent the mosque making a new application.

The local Christian couple had argued that the call to prayers violated their own religious rights.

Anti-Muslim sentiment and support for anti-immigration policies are growing in many parts of Germany after the influx of well over a million migrants from Iraq, Syria and other mostly Muslim countries, beginning in 2015.

Huseyin Turgut, a senior official with the affected mosque, said the court’s decision was disappointing.

“The call to prayer lasts for two minutes, just around 1pm, but only on Fridays,” he said. “We’ve never had any complaints and we have German neighbours who are much closer – just 10 metres away.”

The town’s administration could not immediately be reached for comment.

Print Friendly
  • kypselian

    to Erdogan: we are all Barin Kobani!! you can kill the body.. cut it.. but u cant kill the soul

    • EGB

      What exactly has this to do with a German town banning the recorded broadcast of a call to prayers on Fridays?

  • EGB

    2 minutes on Fridays at 1pm hardly seems excessive, I get a lot more, and a lot longer, nuisance recorded bell ringing from my local Greek Orthodox Church. As to how a call to prayer violates the religious rights of others is anyone’s guess, it’s just a nuisance.

  • Smudger

    Who’d a thought it?

  • Douglas

    The tide is thankfully turning in Germany and hope it spreads

    • EGB

      The tide against religious tolerance? That’s going to end well.

  • kypselian

    i fully support the court decision until Saudi Arabia allows to build a church and allow it to ring the bells.. just 1 time on sunday around 9am for 2 minutes )))

    • The Bowler

      what about the mosques in Cyprus, can they call to prayer?

      • kypselian

        same answer above. we will let them call once saudi allows building a church that can ring …… etc

        • The Bowler

          You can’t do anything about it in Cyprus. You can hear it if you like it or not for 4½ centuries. Sweet!

          • kypselian

            well i have been living in cyprus since i was 0 years old and the only time i heard Allah Akbar is when the turkish backed soldies in syria stepped on Barin Kobani naked mulitated body and shouting allah akbar. Go to h3ll Er-dog-an

            • The Bowler

              You hear the call to prayer EVERY DAY and you see the flag EVERY DAY. You cant do jack S&^% about it. You go to hell maroulla.

  • NuffSaid

    Good. It’s intrusive regardless of which time of day it is undertaken.

    • The Bowler

      I hope the ones in Cyprus annoy you.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close