Loizidou probe findings sent to attorney-general

Attorney-general Costas Clerides said on Friday he has received the findings of the probe into suspended state attorney Eleni Loizidou and that he would make an announcement if he deems it is necessary.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Clerides said that he received the findings of the probe on Thursday. On whether he would make any announcements on the findings, Clerides said he would do so if necessary.

Cabinet had appointed Demetrios Hadjicosti, the head of the customs department, as the investigating official tasked with carrying out the probe into Loizidou’s use of a personal email account for official business. The disciplinary probe was requested by Clerides, after thousands of work-related emails sent from and to the personal Gmail account of Loizidou, a senior attorney in charge of extraditions service, were made public by a Russian website, after her account was hacked, and reproduced by the daily Politis last November.

The emails indicated eagerness on the part of Loizidou in pursuing extradition requests against Russian nationals submitted by the Russian Federation’s prosecutor-general. When the emails were made public, she was first moved to another department of the state legal services by the attorney-general, but was subsequently suspended pending the probe.

Loizidou is suing Politis seeking damages of between €500,000 and €2m, claiming that the newspaper violated her right to privacy and the law on the protection of personal data.

The Nicosia district court last month granted an injunction request by Loizidou, prohibiting Politis from publishing contents from her email account until the hearing of the lawsuit or until another court order was issued.