May says Brexit transition deal will be agreed in seven weeks

February 2nd, 2018 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 4 comments

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to members of the media in Shanghai

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that a Brexit transition period will be agreed with the European Union in the next seven weeks as she tries to ease concerns that a deal may take longer to reach.

The EU has offered Britain a status quo transition until the end of 2020 after Brexit. Both sides are aiming to reach an agreement in by the end of March.

But there is disagreement over some details and businesses are concerned a clash over the terms could delay an agreement.

“In seven weeks time, we will have an agreement with the European Union, that is the timetable they have said on an implementation period,” May told the BBC in an interview.

On a trip to China this week, May attempting to placate hardliners in her own party, challenged Brussels by warning that European citizens arriving in Britain after Brexit next year may lose some rights during any transition period.

The bloc wants its three million citizens to remain eligible for all the same rights until the end of that period.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I suppose an agreement can be reached in 7 days, but May will need to look up or get one of her advisers to explain to her the meaning of “status quo”. That seems to be a major stumbling block at the moment.

  • Paul Al

    Let’s Brit eat shit !!!!

  • Douglas

    Let’s just get on with it so the UK can once again be in charge of their own destiny instead of being governed by self elected Eurocrats.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      May keeps telling us she is getting on with it. Seems it’s not so easy for some to take charge of their own destiny. You for example have entrusted your destiny to this woman!

