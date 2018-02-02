MP Stella Kyriakidou appointed PACE representative in Venice Commission

February 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Head of the Cypriot delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) MP Stella Kyriakidou has been appointed representative of PACE in the European Commission for Democracy through Law, known as the Venice Commission.

According to a press release, this is the second time a member of the Cypriot delegation is appointed representative in the Venice Commission, which is considered to be a very important development for Cyprus, as the position is traditionally given to MPs who are distinguished for their service to PACE, and their experience, objectivity, and fairness.

  • JS Gost

    A cushier job on the bigger gravy train. Well done. If you look PACE you see another ‘working group’ with no teeth, responsibility and accountability. Part of the European €400,000,000,000 merry go round. Scream if you want to go faster.

  • plexor

    Cyprus does fair discrimination against foreigners and deceives the EU really fair as well, by routinely passing on EU-documents to Moscow. Cyprus is more a cleptocracy and not a democracy. The EU obviously does not know and that CYs “establishment” misuses all and everything.

