MP Stella Kyriakidou appointed PACE representative in Venice Commission

Head of the Cypriot delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) MP Stella Kyriakidou has been appointed representative of PACE in the European Commission for Democracy through Law, known as the Venice Commission.

According to a press release, this is the second time a member of the Cypriot delegation is appointed representative in the Venice Commission, which is considered to be a very important development for Cyprus, as the position is traditionally given to MPs who are distinguished for their service to PACE, and their experience, objectivity, and fairness.

CNA