Oncology centre steps up fight against cancer

Over three thousand new cases of cancer are being recorded each year and the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre will try to help every cancer patient, the centre’s chief Androulla Vasiliou said at a press conference on Friday to mark World Cancer Day.

She said that the oncology centre has had 20 years tackling cancer and has treated more than 36,000 patients.

“Through the collective action of the patients’ associations, the experience of doctors and nurses, the paramedic staff at the centre, and the continuous upgrade of our technologies, we can now deal with and fight against cancer daily” she said.

She noted that the oncology centre uses internationally recognised protocols and highly-skilled health professionals to provide a patient with the best treatment. It also includes a psychologist, a nutritionist and will soon employ a physiotherapist.

“It is very important to get an early diagnosis as more cancers are treatable at their early stages” she said.

Under the message “We can! I can! “, Vassiliou said it’s a positive and proactive approach stressing that solutions do exist, but need targeted and collective action.

“The campaign for World Cancer Day focuses on both collective and individual actions because cancer does not only affect the patient, but a patient’s whole family and surroundings” she said.

She concluded that everyone can make a difference to help in the fight against cancer.

During this week many events will be held across the island to raise public awareness of issues related to the prevention and early diagnosis of cancer.

Earlier on Friday the Cyprus International Institute for Environmental and Public Health published data confirming the number of cancer cases that occur every year.

It stated that deaths from cancer have remained at the same levels for the past ten years. The most common types of cancer are prostate and lung cancer for men, and breast and thyroid cancer in women.

It also states that the risk of cancer has decreased significantly due to the collective measures taken to combat it, but also because of the individual changes in people’s lifestyles and nutrition.

The institute is organizing a seminar open to the public on Friday titled Cancer risk as a result of evolutionary adaptation in extreme environments.

These types of seminars are part of a broader campaign against cancer to continue to inform the public on the risks and how people can be proactive.