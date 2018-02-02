Playwright becomes a character

Anything to do with William Shakespeare is bound to make for excellent entertainment at the theatre. This is why Theatro Ena in Nicosia has chosen to start its theatrical year with the play The Troupe of William Shakespeare presents… as of Wednesday.

The play, whose original title is Un Drama Nuevo and was written by Catalan dramatist Manuel Tamayo y Baus in 1867, will present Shakespeare and a number of his best-known characters on the stage together. As Shakespeare and his characters (Romeo, Juliet, Yorick, Othello and Iago) are such literary icons that we feel as if they live among us, it is not such a stretch that we could believe that the creator and his creations could exist in the same place.

This play, which has been transferred to the big screen in a number of films and been played in the theatre all over Europe, brings Shakespeare on stage to solve the unsolved mysteries of his own plays. It is considered to be a theatrical play that takes place within a theatrical play, that is set in London in 1605.

Shakespeare is about to launch his new play at the Globe. The actors who play Romeo and Juliet are on stage, they are living out their love affair – in the play and their personal lives – and also feeling guilty because Alice (who plays Juliet) is married to the great Shakespearian actor Yorick (who plays Othello). Yorick is blinded by jealousy when Walton (who plays Iago) tells him that Alice is shacking up with Edmond (the actor who plays Romeo). The problem is not only that Alice is betraying Yorick, but that Yorick loves Edmond like a son. The end of the play seems to be a mystery, as Shakespeare will pen it on stage.

The Troupe of William Shakespeare Presents…

Performance of the play by Manuel Tamayo y Baus. February 7 until March 18. Theatro Ena, Nicosia. Every Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm and Sunday at 6.30pm. Tel: 22-348203