Police arrest teacher for assault

Police on Friday arrested a teacher after a complaint that she assaulted a 10-year-old student during school hours in Limassol.

The complaint was made by the child’s mother after she realized her son had bruises on his arm and back. She reported that the teacher grabbed her child by the clothes violently for no apparent reason whilst also throwing the kid’s chair across the room.

The police press office said the incident happened on Thursday morning and that a police investigation is underway.

“We arrested the teacher and she is now being interrogated about the incident. We are currently investigating the charge of causing actual bodily harm” the press officer told the Cyprus Mail.

The child was taken to the general hospital in Limassol, where the doctor who examined him confirmed the bruises on his arms and back.