Police arrest teacher for assault

February 2nd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Police arrest teacher for assault

Police on Friday arrested a teacher after a complaint that she assaulted a 10-year-old student during school hours in Limassol.

The complaint was made by the child’s mother after she realized her son had bruises on his arm and back. She reported that the teacher grabbed her child by the clothes violently for no apparent reason whilst also throwing the kid’s chair across the room.

The police press office said the incident happened on Thursday morning and that a police investigation is underway.

“We arrested the teacher and she is now being interrogated about the incident. We are currently investigating the charge of causing actual bodily harm” the press officer told the Cyprus Mail.

The child was taken to the general hospital in Limassol, where the doctor who examined him confirmed the bruises on his arms and back.

Print Friendly
  • athessalonian

    Having attended elementary grade school in Thessaloniki, Greece, I vividly recall times and various teachers, primarily male, using a wooden stick called “verga” and on occasions even a short leather braided whip and or variations of a measuring yard stick, to whip pupils, primarily boys but not always, on the palm of their hands as a means of disciplinary punishment. This, which was often done for the slightest act of mischief, was a painful as well as a humiliating experience which produced not only pain but also lasting psychological trauma. I recall instances whereby this was done to an entire group of mischief suspects in an effort to extort confession aiming the discovery of the unknown to the teacher culprit. Most peculiarly, this cruel and sadistic disciplinary methodology was at the time widely accepted by society…

    • Evergreen

      Terrible😢😢

      • athessalonian

        It was. Your empathy is greatly appreciated…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close