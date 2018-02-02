Probe to be launched into work-shy government employee

An investigation will be launched into reports that a public works department employee has been repeatedly skipping work to laze around on Larnaca seafront, the head of the service said on Friday.

According to the director of the public works department, Chrystalla Malloupa, a meeting is to take place next week where the issue will be discussed and a probe opened.

Malloupa refuted claims that she or her service had ignored previous complaints about the employee who for the past five years has allegedly spent most of his working hours out and about along the Larnaca seafront and bragging that he was untouchable because his best friend is a political figure.

“This is the first time that this case was brought to my attention,” Malloupa told the Cyprus Mail.

She added that, as in every case reported, there will first be an administrative probe, and depending on the findings, disciplinary action may follow.

Malloupa said that the man in question is not fulltime staff, but is being paid by the hour.

The case came to light after daily Phileleftheros reported on Thursday that the man was seconded five years ago from Nicosia to Larnaca, but rarely ever sets foot in his workplace, preferring to spend his time along Phinikoudes beachfront or at his wife’s business.

The employee usually shows up in the morning but after drinking his coffee, he apparently then informs his colleagues he is busy and disappears for the rest of the day. Some days, the report said, he doesn’t even show up for work, citing official business about which neither his colleagues nor his superiors have any knowledge and for which he does not provide information.

The reports said the man often brags to his colleagues that he is untouchable as his best friend is a political figure who is very close to a party leader.

According to the daily, the man’s Larnaca colleagues said they were forced to report the case to the media after their repeated complaints to their superiors in Nicosia fell on deaf ears.