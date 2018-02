Teenager Erika Mihaylova Naydenova, aged 14, from Bulgaria has been reported missing from her Nicosia home since February 1, police said on Friday.

The young girl is described as 1.60m tall, of average physique, with long black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with any information is advised to call Nicosia police HQ at 22802222 or 22802231. Alternatively, they can use the citizen’s line 1460, or contact the police station closest to them or digitally through the force’s app.