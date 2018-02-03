22 Diko members summoned to disciplinary hearing

Diko's Nicolas Papadopoulos during the election's first round

Diko has summoned 22 of its members on Monday to a disciplinary hearing for not backing party leader Nicolas Papadopoulos during the first round of the presidential elections, it was reported on Saturday.

According to daily Politis, Diko had bailiffs deliver the summons to the 22 rebels, among them the former leader of the party, Marios Garoyian and former MP and MEP Antigoni Papadopoulou.

The disciplinary body of the party is to examine each case separately starting Monday, the daily said.

The party is looking to strike off Garoyian and four other senior members, and 17 members of its Central Committee, accusing them of openly expressing support for incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades in the run up to the presidential election.

The group are reportedly being accused of not abiding by their obligations as senior members, for conduct which discredits the moral authority and dignity of the party, and for keeping a stance contrary to the principles, ideology and decisions of the party, all in violation of Diko’s charter.

Infighting broke out at Diko soon after it transpired that Papadopoulos had been thoroughly defeated by Akel-backed Stavros Malas in the first round of the presidential elections last Sunday. Papadopoulos’ 25.7 per cent landed him in the third place and deprived him of a spot in the runoff.

Garoyian earlier in the week accused Papadopoulos of failure to assume responsibility for the defeat and said that the party seeks scapegoats to dump responsibilities on instead.

The party said that Garoyian was referred to the disciplinary council because he violated the party’s decision and worked against Papadopoulos’ candidacy thus “undermining the people’s fight”.

Diko had said that it was offensive that Garoyian chose to attack the party’s bodies for enforcing the charter instead “of respecting the people of the Democratic party and the hundreds of members who fought the presidential election battle with selflessness and patriotism.”

  • John Henry

    Stalin would be proud!

  • Louis

    They should be rewarded

  • Douglas

    Discipline they will need an interpreter to explain 🙂

  • Vova Khavkin

    Locking the barn after the horse has bolted

  • Neroli

    That old blame game!

  • JS Gost

    How did he get 25.7 per cent of the votes ? If his party wouldn’t even support him. I suppose he can now add failed politician to his CV.

    • Barry White

      Mommy will kiss it and make it better for her boy, JS.

  • Barry White

    Piffle and just a reminder to the gang of 22: Simply repeat the mantra- ” It’s not my fault, no sir, it is somebody, anybody else’s fault.” Job done as after all, ‘ It’s Cyproooos!! ‘

