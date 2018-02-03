The circle of life on canvas

Artist Marlen Karletidou will present her new collection of drawings and paintings under the name Between Illusion and Reality as of Friday at the Diatopos Centre of Contemporary Art in Nicosia.

In this collection, Karletidou steps back from the mixture of materials and techniques used in her previous works to present a simpler collection of pieces. In this way the artist is able to portray the essence of things, rather than convey to us a visual interpretation of images and ideas. A major focus is the artist’s experimentation with three-dimensional figures and her use of the circle. Colours and colour tones are clear and more transparent in an attempt to lead the viewer into a space where matter and the spirit exist as one.

“If painting is the physical transformation of an idea, then somewhere between the visible and the spiritual, between the illusion of space and time, there lies the dream,” says Karletidou.

“In my previous work this dream concentrated on fairytale landscapes and images where nature and humans co-exist in peace. Now my work has a much more universal feel as I have incorporated the circle in this new collection. The circle binds all the pieces together and enables the human form to step inside it, where our role in life can be redefined.”

Karletidou, from Nicosia, studied Fine Arts at the Athens School of Fine arts. She has been running her workshop for children and teenagers since 1987 and she has had 17 solo exhibitions in Cyprus and Germany.

Between Illusion and Reality

Solo exhibition by Marlen Karletidou. Opens February 9 at 8pm until March 2. Diatopos Centre of Contemporary Art, 11DZ, Kretes Street, Nicosia. Daily 5pm-8pm and Saturdays 11am-1pm. Tel: 22-766117