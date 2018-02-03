Cyprus files report to UN protesting Turkish actions

Cyprus filed another report at the UN protesting Turkish infringements of international air traffic regulations, violations of the national airspace and the illegal use of ports in the north by Turkish warships during last November 2017, it was reported on Saturday.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations Kornelios Korneliou said Turkish commercial aircraft systematically use the illegal airport of Tymbou in the north.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the letter, accompanied by relevant documents, said that the regime in the occupied areas illegally issued seven notices to airmen relating to exercises conducted by the Turkish Air Force in November 2017.

Korneliou also informed the UNSG that: “Turkey’s actions are clearly aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, bolstering the continuing de facto division and upgrading the secessionist entity’s status by claiming a purported airspace over the occupied territory of the Republic”.

In addition, he said, Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region (FIR) via radio calls.

Meanwhile, he said, “Nicosia FIR infringements and violations of the national airspace of the Republic of Cyprus continue unabated. Turkey’s policy of persistently breaching international law and defying international rules and regulations puts the safety of international civil aviation at risk, has a negative impact on the stability of the region and causes difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus.

“It should further be underlined”, he said, “that the continuation of Turkey’s illegal actions creates tension during a critical period for the successful outcome of the ongoing negotiation process for a peaceful comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem.

“On behalf of my Government, I strongly protest the continuing infringements of international air traffic regulations and the violations of the national airspace and territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey and appeal for their immediate cessation. The Republic of Cyprus reiterates, in this respect, its call for adherence to the principle of sovereignty and non-interference enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” Korneliou concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. The latest round of UN -backed negotiations concluded last July in Crans Montana, Switzerland, but failed to yield any results. Talks aim at reuniting the country under a federal roof.