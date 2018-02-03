Cyprus files report to UN protesting Turkish actions

February 3rd, 2018 Cyprus, featured 63 comments

Cyprus files report to UN protesting Turkish actions

Antonio Guterres, Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci at Crans Montana (CNA)

Cyprus filed another report at the UN protesting Turkish infringements of international air traffic regulations, violations of the national airspace and the illegal use of ports in the north by Turkish warships during last November 2017, it was reported on Saturday.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations Kornelios Korneliou said Turkish commercial aircraft systematically use the illegal airport of Tymbou in the north.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the letter, accompanied by relevant documents, said that the regime in the occupied areas illegally issued seven notices to airmen relating to exercises conducted by the Turkish Air Force in November 2017.

Korneliou also informed the UNSG that: “Turkey’s actions are clearly aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, bolstering the continuing de facto division and upgrading the secessionist entity’s status by claiming a purported airspace over the occupied territory of the Republic”.

In addition, he said, Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region (FIR) via radio calls.

Meanwhile, he said, “Nicosia FIR infringements and violations of the national airspace of the Republic of Cyprus continue unabated. Turkey’s policy of persistently breaching international law and defying international rules and regulations puts the safety of international civil aviation at risk, has a negative impact on the stability of the region and causes difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus.

“It should further be underlined”, he said, “that the continuation of Turkey’s illegal actions creates tension during a critical period for the successful outcome of the ongoing negotiation process for a peaceful comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem.

“On behalf of my Government, I strongly protest the continuing infringements of international air traffic regulations and the violations of the national airspace and territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey and appeal for their immediate cessation. The Republic of Cyprus reiterates, in this respect, its call for adherence to the principle of sovereignty and non-interference enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” Korneliou concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion. The latest round of UN -backed negotiations concluded last July in Crans Montana, Switzerland, but failed to yield any results. Talks aim at reuniting the country under a federal roof.

Print Friendly
  • Les

    There you go again – the GCs thinking the whole island is theirs to do with what they want. NO ONE cares Niki!!! The UN is definitely moving away from the Cyprus issues – permanent partition is closer to reality than ever before.

    • ROC

      Seems you know it all, and I know your basing all your comments on facts, your 2nd in charge of the UN and you know all this because you have inside info, wow so glad I believe you.

  • turkishcypriot

    There is nothing the Greek Cypriots can do about it. ROC is not a legitimate republic and Turkey does not recognize it. Greek Cypriots have no jurisdiction in the North. Claiming that they have a say what happens in the North is a fantasy. My advise to the GCs is, the UN are giving up on the Cyprus Problem. They are washing their hands clean. It is you the GCs and the TCs now. And any further negotiations will only happen if it is done at state to state level. BBF is dead.
    Greek Cypriots are in a limbo. They should have accepted the Annan Plan. A missed opportunity they will never forget. Withdrawing the maps was a cleverly planned and executed by President Akinci. GCs think that the can recall the talks on demand, not only that to start it from where it was left. This is something TCs will not accept. I think the GCs missed the boat for good. Territorial adjustments will be a subject at some point, but most probably there won’t be an opportunity for that to happen, because to bring the two sides to the negotiating table may never happen. I don’t see how the GCs will agree to negotiate with the TCs as an equal state. A lot has happened in the North since the Anna Plan. So much investments has being happing and the demography of the TRNC is completely different now. Territorial adjustments is not going to be an easy subject.

    • ROC

      Do you really sit there and dream? nobody care whats you say or think or how you wish to write your fantasies,

      1: The world recognizes that only the ROC is the only legitimate state . now you wish to not recognize it nore your mother, your father your grandparents whoever you wish to choose, but at the end of the end, it is what it is.

      Bleep on like a lost goat as much as you want, because one thing is known for sure, you will never in the North get recognition. stay caged for another 44 years as far as I care.

      Your Mr Erdolf will not last, Mr Gulen is waiting in the wings and the USA cannot wait for a opportunity to place him in power.

      Turkey is going down the pan very soon

  • Bob

    Seal all crossings. Before it is too late. The south will be turkified and islamified

    • ROC

      Turkey is showing her true colours too the world, a despised and lawless country country run by Mr Erdolf

      • Bob

        Even if Erdolf was not present another lunatic would replace him. As history has shown and the current climate within the region highlights.

        • ROC

          Well the world now see’s what the ROC has to put with,

          • Bob

            Well we Gc have to think hard about letting theses Anatolians get close to us again. The Tc also Do not want to live with us they want to live side by side, I’m still unsure what this means after 50 years. A solution to the Cyprus problem is impossible due to the well known reasons. Instead of trying to unite we need to look at how we can seperate peacefully.
            Each may have to go there own way and a fair system of compensation and exchange must take place within each side. In other words we settle our own affairs. And so do they. Or is better to be separated so that our grandchildren’s children’s children do not have to put up with being islamified and having to change there way of life to suit the muslims of Turkey in the south who will eventually invade with thousands of Anatolians and bring our way of life and religion to an end.

    • ROC

      sorry I thought you refer as a turk to shut the fictous border, BTW I do not recognize borders, thats giving the Turks the assumption that Cyprus is legitally split . its not

  • Gold51

    The only recongnised President of Cyprus often submit protest reports to UN concerning, ongoing Turkish hostile infringement of Cypriot airspace, endangers airflight control and illegal use of Cypriot ports, in the illegal militery occupied territory of North Republic of EU Cyprus by 35K Turkish troops accompanied by thousands of illegal Anatolian squatters/settlers and as usuale….”TO NO AVAIL”. !
    There are many UN resolution on Turkey, NONE have ever been enforced as in the case of Russia, North Korea, Iran ect.?
    Turkey flouts international and Genva convention laws assigned to or not, because it’s militery might dictates it can, coupled with the unbelievable fact, “”TURKEY STILL REMAINS A MEMBER OF NATO”” with US bases under despot Erdogans dictatorship..UNBELIEVABLE.!
    The international community has always turned a blind eye to Turkish intolerable hostile intentions/actions and so it will continou with IMPUNITY.

    • Cydee

      Turkey has to be excommunicated from NATO; this country does not share the ethics of NATO. They can re-apply when they have a different leader, one who is a democrat, not a despot.

  • Evergreen

    Tomorrow is next voting. A beautiful move to win the hearts of ‘super-patriots’.

  • Kibristan

    one wonders why it took so long to complain. It would be interesting to see specific examples of incidents and evidence in such a complaint. As Turkey doesn’t recognise the GC regime then there is little the UN can do.

    • ROC

      Then it shows what a scumbag country Turkey is , its ok for them to violate others countries but when it comes to their own they like to shoot planes down,, now you see why Turkey is such a despised country

      • Kibristan

        irrelevant to the article or my post.

        So, let’s play that game you like so much.

        Here we go, ready?

        Erdo, Turkey, Anatolians, Troops, Kurds, PKK, rant, BS.

        • ROC

          Its evident you must have DNA of a laboratory rat, because you trying to be clever with your BS games, here revel on this and shut up if you cannot debate.

          Cyprus filed another report at the UN protesting Turkish infringements of international air traffic regulations, violations of the national airspace and the illegal use of ports in the north by Turkish warships during last November 2017, it was reported on Saturday.

          • Kibristan

            Still irrelevant to my post.

            Go on, I dare you to type a sensible and relevant response.

            Ready?

            Erdo, Turkey, Anatolians, Troops, Kurds, PKK, rant, BS.

            • Bob

              Mate you have no comeback.

    • Oh Come ON!

      ‘One wonders why it took so long to complain.’

      …especially as Turkish commercial flight come to the north every single day and the ROC sees this as a violation of their airspace. Shouldn’t these complaints be made to the UN on a daily basis? What’s so remarkable about November 2017?

      • Kibristan

        Indeed

        • ROC

          You and that idiot called Kib are stupid, if there was any chance of blowing your war jets out of the sky, dont think for a minute the ROC would not do it,, Turkey are known cowards, they only pick on smaller countries bullies and vermin.

          • Kibristan

            Nope, still irrelevant.

            So, let’s carry on. Ready?

            Erdo, Turkey, Anatolians, Troops, Kurds, PKK, rant, BS.

  • Neroli

    And why do we only hear about it now

    • ROC

      Avoiding the crux of the article HUH? typical the sooner you lot get exposed the better,

      • Neroli

        There is no avoidance, but it’s all to do with tomorrow’s vote.

        • ROC

          we talking about a violating of airspace and warships in ports belong to the ROC, now you can twisting as much as you can which is a typical Turk or Turk lover of answers, but you fail to address the article,now if you cannot its easier to say that , rather than dance around the question

          • Neroli

            But we all know this!!

            • Bob

              Exactly and we know Turkey does not give a gobble😂. So close all crossings and finish up, the Gc do not want to be refugees again in their own country

            • ROC

              so then you agree that the ROC has the right to lodge a protest with the UN

              • Neroli

                I’m not disagreeing that as you are well aware, just the timing of coming out with it. I’m sure they did it in Nov last year! It’s all for the votes tomorrow

    • Bob

      Don’t yoh know how long things take in kyproula😂

  • DisplayDriver

    Why wasn’t the reports sent in November when the incidents occurred? Oh yes it’s time to vote for a muppet to run the Country tomorrow. I thought the Presidential campaigns were off limits from midnight last night.

    • ROC

      Your come out with some right crap, what does it matter when it happen, it did happen so a protest has been lodge, address the real issue and stop pussy footing , Mr Erdolf is running a lawless country and bulling other countries

      • Neroli

        Do you have 2 ROC accounts going?

        • ROC

          No I just replied twice

        • Disruptive

          Minimum of three accounts with the same language and improper grammar.

          • Neroli

            There are 2 of them with different coloured Cypriot flags one yellow and one orange but both spout the same comments.

            • ROC

              Same with you, when you cannot argue with facts you resort to attacks, but then thats in your DNA

          • ROC

            You say that because every time we banter, you seem to eat your own words when you become dumbfounded and have no answer, try debating with facts, OH sorry you cannot

            • Disruptive

              When did we debate, ever?

              • ROC

                Many times you replied to me and visa versa, but it seems you always avoid the crux of the subject matter, try explaining why its ok for Mr Erdolf to violate other countries airspace but when it comes to its own it likes to shoot down planes, try debating that if you can.

                • Disruptive

                  I cannot debate nonsense and discussing with mentally disabled person is not my cup of tea.

                  • ROC

                    Are you that low of IQ that you cannot read the article I put to you again, its OK for Turkey to shoot down planes when their airspace is violated but its ok for them to violate other countries,is that difficult to answer ? if you do not understand it , then please enlighten me and I move to someone that can comprehend such a simple request to answer

            • cyprus observer

              I have yet to see you debate anything!

              • ROC

                Sorry was I talking to you?

                • Neroli

                  An open forum

                  • Kibristan

                    No it isn’t. You have to only discuss what the troll wants 😀

                  • ROC

                    I have written to you and others , to answer the article, but all you lot seem to be doing is pussy footing around the article , its seems when your stuck in the corner with no answer, you BS or deflect whats being addressed

                    • Neroli

                      No, we know what Turkey is doing, but why publish the article on the eve of the election, like the other article on the Thinktank report on the success story of Cyprus economic recovery??

                    • ROC

                      same as Akinci told all about the map withdraw, whats the diff

                    • Neroli

                      Nik knew about that also

                • cyprus observer

                  I was not aware that one had to be spoken to before one can make a comment. You use the word Debate often, but you don’t follow the definition of the word. All you do is simply criticise anything to do with the North, its leadership and anything Turkish! That’s not debate.

                  • ROC

                    I only criticise whats true, explain to me what is there to accept when Turkey invaded my country, the indigenous tcs dont want the Anatolian and now they relize they dont want Turkeys influence , so you tell me then ? accept the North?

    • Neroli

      They are but this is Cyprus!

    • Evergreen

      November was not the voting month

    • Bob

      The incidents occur all the time. It’s not a new.
      Close the gates

  • ROC

    whats does one expect from a scumbag country that disrespects others countries sovereignty and borders, but its ok for them The sooner a coup erupts in this lawless country maybe the better.

    • DisplayDriver

      Never going to happen, far too many civil servants loving the easy life.

    • Neroli

      Indeed you are correct about this lawless country!

      • Oh Come ON!

        Lol! I just saw what you and DisplayDriver did there!!

        • Neroli

          😉😉some don’t read what they see! (Have I put that correctly??!)

          • Oh Come ON!

            See what they read, maybe? Either way, I get what you mean! 🙂

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close