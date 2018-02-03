Eight arrested as police believe burglary ring smashed

February 3rd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 15 comments

Seven men and a woman aged between 30 and 47 were remanded on Saturday for six days in connection with a string of burglaries since 2011 in all districts.

The group, believed to be members of a burglary ring, were arrested on Friday in Limassol after stolen goods were located in two apartments in the tourist area of Germasogeia following a tip off.

According to head of the Limassol CID Ioannis Soteriades officers located mobile phones, sunglasses, helmets, masks, cartridges, women’s bags, jewellery, cash, watches, tools and laptops that are believed to be stolen in the two apartments. In one of the flats a small amount of the crystal ice drug was located.

Six persons were in one apartment and two in the other. It appears the group are members of a burglary ring active in all districts, Soteriades said.

“They appear to be involved in cases dating back to 2011,” he said. The arrests helped solve an armed robbery that took place in August 2012 and a number of burglaries of the same period.

Soteriades said that the identity cards and passports of some of the suspects are believed to be fake.

Police said they will look begin looking into cases that have not been solved and call in victims of burglaries and thefts to identify the items located.

  • Adele is back x

    Is it me but am I seeing racing cars ?

  • Douglas

    These characters have caused so much misery in Pegeia and Coral Bay Area to residents and tourists alike ,let’s hope the time fits the crime.

    • divadi bear

      Douglas they should send them back to their own country and if any are Cypriots give them 20 years in prison on bread and water !!!

  • divadi bear

    Give the person who gave the tip-off a great big reward !! Well done to the police for managing to catch some of obviously the ring-leaders ! Ok “boys in blue”, now go and get the rest of them !
    Like Diana says, slap them in prison for about 10 years on bread and water and hard labor and if they are foreigners, even EU foreigners, on release, send them back to their home countries !!! We don’t want that sort on Cyprus.

  • Diana

    absolutely disgusting. They should get jail. With very very basic food.

  • Cydee

    Nationalities?

    • Peter G

      Seven foreign men and one Greek Cypriot woman. Six men lived in one flat, the woman and the seventh man in another.

      • divadi bear

        Peter G.
        Thank you. Keep the Greek Cypriot woman in prison for 30 years and send the seven foreigners Post Haste back to their own countries !! Why should we pay for their bread and water in a Cypriot prison ?!!!!

        • Karin Crabtree

          Because they will soon ‘reappear with another passport and start again, jail stiff sentence and no aircon in the summer ….

      • almostbroke

        👍!!!

    • Vova Khavkin

      From friendly countries

    • Adele is back x

      No chance on CM!!!!!

      • almostbroke

        CM did ‘slip in ‘ the bit about the I D cards and Passports , pointing out perps were foreign . The learned Peter G seems to have a handle on this 7 foreigners and a female G C .

    • divadi bear

      Cydee
      I second that ! Nationalities ??? We SHOULD get to know !!!

    • Adele is back x

      No chance only if non Cypriots…

