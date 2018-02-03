Eight arrested as police believe burglary ring smashed

Seven men and a woman aged between 30 and 47 were remanded on Saturday for six days in connection with a string of burglaries since 2011 in all districts.

The group, believed to be members of a burglary ring, were arrested on Friday in Limassol after stolen goods were located in two apartments in the tourist area of Germasogeia following a tip off.

According to head of the Limassol CID Ioannis Soteriades officers located mobile phones, sunglasses, helmets, masks, cartridges, women’s bags, jewellery, cash, watches, tools and laptops that are believed to be stolen in the two apartments. In one of the flats a small amount of the crystal ice drug was located.

Six persons were in one apartment and two in the other. It appears the group are members of a burglary ring active in all districts, Soteriades said.

“They appear to be involved in cases dating back to 2011,” he said. The arrests helped solve an armed robbery that took place in August 2012 and a number of burglaries of the same period.

Soteriades said that the identity cards and passports of some of the suspects are believed to be fake.

Police said they will look begin looking into cases that have not been solved and call in victims of burglaries and thefts to identify the items located.