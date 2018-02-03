Think tank report on success story of Cyprus’ economic recovery

February 3rd, 2018

By Athanasios Athanasiou

“Cyprus offers the interesting example of an economy saved with the help of economic adjustment and responsible reforms,” the Martens Centre, the European People’s Party (EPP) in house think tank has said.

In a recent report, the Martens Centre explains the circumstances that led to today’s success story on the island, highlighting the need for further vigilance, noting that “the country exited the bailout program on track in 2016 due to ambitious and consistent implementation of necessary reforms.”

More specifically, it states that “the Cypriot economy should not rest on its laurels even if it has registered a significant improvement”, mentioning a forecast by Oxford Economics that “warns that reform is still necessary as the ‘legacy of the 2012-2013 crisis can still be seen in the banking sector’.

“Further work on restructuring non-performing loans and improving public finances is required in order for the positive forecasts to become a reality. Rags-to-riches stories are popular, but so are riches-to-rags,” warned the centre-right Brussels think tank. Even so, the think tank praised Cyprus for “agreeing to and implementing reforms as well as deciding whether or not the intended reforms had the intended outcome”, contrary to relevant academic literature showing how difficult this is.

“In this respect, the performance of Cyprus is a clear example of the positive link between a bailout program for a country in deep crisis and sustainable economic activity,” states the report.

According to the Martens Centre assessment, “during the 2000s Cyprus registered strong growth driven by buoyant domestic demand according to a European Commission report”, mentioning that “on average, Cyprus’ real GDP grew at a rate of 2.75% between 2000 and 2010 compared to the 1.4% of the euro area for the same timeframe.”

“The country enjoyed high employment rates, low inflation rates and rising real disposable income. This led to real convergence with the stronger economies in the European Union,” it says.

“However, this positive image was underpinned by economic vulnerabilities and imbalances due to the mismanagement of public finances. Notably, Cyprus ran current account deficits averaging 6.9% of GDP for approximately one decade during EU accession and entry to the euro area. In order to finance its current account deficit, Cyprus relied on foreign direct investment, which provided little added value to the economy,” the report stated.

Furthermore it notedthat “the public sector had grown extensively in the 2000s, taxpayer compliance was low, and total government expenditure as a share of GDP increased”, adding that “the banking sector was vulnerable because of inadequate prudential supervision and because of its openness towards Greece.

“When the financial crisis and subsequent euro crisis hit, the Cypriot banking sector was severely impacted. Cyprus reached a 6.3% budget deficit and gross debt rose sharply to 85.8% of GDP and subsequently going over 100%. Cyprus was shut out of financial markets for 18 months starting in mid-2011”, the report said. “In order to adjust its economy, Cyprus agreed a bailout program and undertook comprehensive structural reforms. The implementation of the bailout program of €10 billion (56% of Cypriot GDP) took place between 2013 and 2016.”

On the banking sector, the report stated: “it was one of the largest sovereign bailouts in history. The bailout program targeted Cypriot banks and involved a severe austerity program (cuts to public spending, tax increases, and privatisation of semi-government organisations). The reform to the banking sector, which saw Cyprus’ second-largest bank shut down, was received negatively by the public as it involved losses by all stakeholders in the banking sector, especially bondholders and depositors.”

According to the Martens Centre, “the government in Cyprus was determined in its response to the crisis and Cypriots were stoic in their resolve to see the reforms through. Apart from minor unrest towards the beginning of 2013, there were little protests and no riots against the austerity program. While Cyprus resembles other countries in the euro area most affected by the crisis, it represents a success story in crisis management.

“Statistical data from Eurostat supports the positive contribution government policy since 2013 has made to the country’s recovery. Cyprus ranks among the top ten countries in the European Union on key financial indicators. Data for the third quarter of 2017 shows a 0.9% increase in GDP over the previous quarter and a 3.9% increase over 2016. Employment has increased by 0.7% in the third quarter when compared to the second and by 3.5% when compared to 2016. Equally, Cyprus registered the fifth largest year-on-year decrease in unemployment in the European Union, from 13.1% in 2016 to 11.0% in the third quarter of 2017,” it said.

According to the report, Cyprus had the largest year-on-year drop in government debt to GDP ratio (7.4%) in the EU in the third quarter of 2017, mentioning a European Commission forecast, showing that growth is expected to remain strong in 2018 and 2019 coupled with a strong labour market and modest inflation. It finally mentions that the economy of Cyprus has outperformed the government’s budgetary targets, and government debt is likely to fall below 100% of GDP in 2019.

  • Disenchanted

    I thought the campaign had finished last night by Law. Doesn’t the Cyprus mail understand that a think tank attached to the EPP is partly funded by DYSI?

  • Disenchanted

    Cheap electioneering by DYSI that belongs to the European Popular Party.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    OUR BELOVED ISLAND OF CYPRUS COULD BE ONE OF THE WEALTHIEST IN THE WORLD PROVIDED WE START LOVING AND EMBRACING ALL THE PEOPLE OF ANY ETHNIC RELEIGION
    WE COULD EVEN HELP THE MOTHERLANDS COME CLOSER FOR THERE BENEFIT AND THE WHOLE REGION ESPECIALLY THE GLORIOUS HELLENIC NATION AND THE TURKISH NATION COULD ONCE MORE BECOME THE BEST OF NEIGHBOURS WITH CYPRUS AS THE UNITER ONE

  • Adele is back x

    What a lot of garbage.

  • Kyrenia

    The world’s economy is la la land. Negative interest rates which leads to asset bubbles, quantitative easing, so on and forth. I’d take this report with a large pinch of salt

  • Copernicus

    It is like a sponsored study by the EPP which is where DYSY belongs. There are two inaccuracies and hence its credibility must be questioned. The program of adjustment was what the EUROGROUP imposed not what the government decided to implement and hence the hurry to leave the program so that the government want back on promises to privatise and started being generous to various interests. This is not a success of Mr A but the IMF and the EUROGROUP. If Mr A found money from the Russians when he sent Sarris there he would have done what Chirtofias had done. Otherwise why did he sent Sarris to Russia, or did the Russians ask for gas and it was too high a price to pay?
    As the finances the government debt to GDP was quite low. The real problem which the rating agencies repeatedly used for their downgrades, was the exposure of over 30 billion of loans and bonds to Greece which the government could not support in the event of bail out due to significant losses. Suffic3 it to say that tin 2011 the 25 billion of loans to Greek borrowers were more than 50% NPLs. And this is why it was best to get rid off them when the bail in took place otherwise the bail in would have been much higher. The government of Christofias could not have done anything for the banks as they were private firms regulated by the CBC . It as the the CBC which should have reigned in the banks and told them to reduce their risk. Instead it allowed them to speculate on Greek bonds.
    The repot is purposely published now to affect the vote and it is disgraceful that a European centre intervenes. Could this not have been published on Monday???? I thought it was not allowed to publish reports that would affect the votes nd the Attorney General should intervene and ask media to withdraw this sponsored report.

    • almostbroke

      I m not too clever with all this economic mumbo jumbo ! But Is the ‘think tank ‘ wishing away the billions in N PLs and Greek Bonds aS if they never existed

      • Copernicus

        Good question and what have Mr A & Co done for the NPLs; nothing and wish it would go away with growth. Growth as we see is for the developers and accountants not for the households who have thousands of debt. There were several proposals for NPL resolution made but the Minister of Finance refused. Mr A does not bother and he referred to a plan called ESTIA. It should have been on his mind all the time as it affect lives of many people.

  • cyprus observer

    But just imagine the real prosperity there could be on that island if the real issues are tackled.

  • Bruce

    Is not reporting on the Marten’s report by the CM campaigning illegally for Anastasiades on this day?
    Moreover, it is a nonsense and misleading report.

    • Copernicus

      The CM is wrong to provide this support by publishing the report and the Attorney General should look into this. It is indirectly suggesting that the job was done by Mr A which it was not. The events in Egypt and Turkey helped and the Eurogroup proposed legislation. The CM, yet again, is showing that it favours Mr A because of an allergy for any candidate that is supported by AKEL. Why this bias beggars belief from what we came to believe that the CM was somewhat different! Once again voters remember the quote of George Orwell and decide. Who is more corrupt and who has been more honest and transparent?

  • Mist

    How much were they paid to produce what the government wants people to hear?

    • Terryw45

      They may have access to the ‘stuff’ Customs confiscates!

    • Jeremy Rigg

      Exactly my thought!

