Get ready for Green Monday with a home-made kite

With Green Monday only a few Mondays away – three to be exact – the kids are probably already asking for their kites to prepare for the day when we all head to the fields and beaches to fly our kites and celebrate the start of Lent.

Instead of getting a store-bought kite, you might want to consider a kite-making workshop day for the whole family on Sunday, January 11, organised by the Leventis Museum in Nicosia, together with the Nicosia branch of the Red Cross.

This is the third year in a row that the We Make Kites workshop is being held at the museum. Just like in the two previous years, the museum invites grandparents, parents and children to construct traditional kites under the guidance of museum staff.

The idea is that the older generation works with the younger one to create a joint kite. While the creative process is going on and the kites are made using traditional methods and materials, grandparents will have the chance to tell their grandchildren about the Green Monday traditions. In this way, children learn from their grandparents and parents and traditions are passed on in a constructive and entertaining way.

The cost is €20 per family which includes materials. All proceeds from the event will go to support the humanitarian programme of the Red Cross.

For families who would like to make a kite the traditional way but cannot make the workshop, a package with the materials for kite construction will be available from the Nicosia branch of the Red Cross from Monday, February 12 for €15.

We Make Kites

An educational workshop for families with children. February 11. The Leventis Municipal Museum, 15-17 Hippocrates Street, Laiki Yitonia, Nicosia. 10.30am. €20 per family. Tel: 22-661475 (ext. 106 and 110), email: [email protected]