Illegal election texts sent, matter in hands of police

Data Protection Commissioner Irini Loizidou-Nicolaidou said on Saturday her office has reported several cases to the police concerning text messages sent from an election camp to voters of a party not participating in the runoff and of theft of voters’ lists.

Loizidou told state broadcaster CyBC that her office has received scores of reports from members of the public who said they had received text messages concerning Sunday’s runoff.

The commissioner said there was an upsurge in text messages on Friday evening.

She added that she also received reports that text messages have been sent to voters of a party that is not involved in the second round of the elections, as well as the theft of voters’ lists.

Loizidou said she forwarded these reports to the police, some of which are related to electronic crime.

Diko members reported that they received text messages urging them to vote for one or the other candidate. Τhe messages were reportedly sent by companies, but the sender’s number was not visible.

The party said they have reported this to the police and the data protection commissioner.

Loizidou on Friday urged camps and other groups to stop using personal details of members of the public without their consent as they are breaking the law.