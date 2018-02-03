Illegal election texts sent, matter in hands of police

February 3rd, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 5 comments

Personal data protection commissioner Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou

Data Protection Commissioner Irini Loizidou-Nicolaidou said on Saturday her office has reported several cases to the police concerning text messages sent from an election camp to voters of a party not participating in the runoff and of theft of voters’ lists.

Loizidou told state broadcaster CyBC that her office has received scores of reports from members of the public who said they had received text messages concerning Sunday’s runoff.

The commissioner said there was an upsurge in text messages on Friday evening.

She added that she also received reports that text messages have been sent to voters of a party that is not involved in the second round of the elections, as well as the theft of voters’ lists.

Loizidou said she forwarded these reports to the police, some of which are related to electronic crime.
Diko members reported that they received text messages urging them to vote for one or the other candidate. Τhe messages were reportedly sent by companies, but the sender’s number was not visible.

The party said they have reported this to the police and the data protection commissioner.

Loizidou on Friday urged camps and other groups to stop using personal details of members of the public without their consent as they are breaking the law.

  • Barry White

    €1 a text message as a fine seems appropriate. All the information is readily available on who sent the texts and the number.

    • Neroli

      Can a text be sent without the number being visible?

      • Barry White

        The Telecom providers can produce a list of every text sent from any number to all numbers receiving the text, the time sent and message content sent at the touch of several keys.

        The privacy commissoner is very interested and quickly active when it concerns a civil servant’s ‘privacy’ when Mother Russia is involved.

      • divadi bear

        Neroli
        There are ways to get a number to appear but not necessarily a Real number. I saw it in a British movie and a roar went up with the Human Rights commission but the message went through and could not be traced to any person ! For example: Were you asked to show your ID or passport when you went to buy a Pay-as-you-go-mobile ? No !
        The trouble with Britain is that any person can enter Britain and if they are an EU Citizen, they are not required to leave after 3 months nor prove they have applied for residency. Try that in Germany and you’ll land behind bars pronto !

      • EGB

        I worked on an Artangel project in the UK in 2011 (Ryan Gander – Locked Room Scenario) and they used an online service to send an enigmatic text message to attendees the day before they were due to visit, I actually did the deed online, so yes, the source of the message can be hidden. In this case, which is more criminal, the service could be based in any one of many lawless countries.

