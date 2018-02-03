Man attacked outside nightclub

February 3rd, 2018

Larnaca hospital

A 27-year-old male tourist from Norway was transferred to Larnaca general hospital on Saturday morning after being hit and robbed by three men outside a nightclub.

Police said officers, following a call, found the 27-year-old with injuries to various parts of his body on Larnaca’s Makarios Avenue at around 6.15am.

The man reported that he met three men at a nightclub who after taking him outside the premises attacked and hit him and stole the cash he had on him, his credit cards and his mobile phone.

He said he gave them his credit cards’ pin numbers after the three men hit him requesting them. Police said €600 was withdrawn from the man’s bank accounts through three ATM transactions.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital where he received first aid and was discharged.

Later in the day a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case.

  • Cydee

    Welcome to Cyprus. This is not the way to treat tourists.

    • lazarous

      Bang your head a few times on the wall and think again!

      This shit happens everywhere round the world.
      In other words there are idiots everywhere.

