Russia says one of its warplanes downed in Syria, pilot killed

February 3rd, 2018 Russia, World 6 comments

File photo: Russian Su-25

A Russian Su-25 warplane was brought down in Syria’s Idlib province on Saturday, and the pilot was killed during “a fight” after ejecting by parachute, the TASS news agency quoted Russia’s Defence Ministry as saying.

Syrian rebels said previously on Saturday they had brought down the Russian plane.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said that the aircraft was downed by a MANPAD portable surface-to-air missile during a flight around the de-escalation zone in the province. The pilot had reported that he ejected by parachute in the area, controlled by Al Nusra.

“The pilot died in a fight with terrorists,” the ministry said.

Russia and Turkey, which is in charge of the Idlib de-escalation zone, are “taking measures” to return the body of the pilot, it added.

  • Gold51

    Erdogan has done it again.
    Russia will find out.

    • Kyrenia

      Probably Trump.

      • ROC

        Trump., were did you pluck that Idea from , let me guess from your mind

        • Kyrenia

          Trump is will do anything to distant himself from Russia, short of starting WWIII. Besides, who provided the missile?

          • ROC

            I think you been reading to many war books, it probably Forces friendly to Turkey lets face it who shot down the last plane? Oh yeah Turkey

            • Kyrenia

              I think we shouldn’t credit Turkey with kudos. They are basically a US client state that is getting too big for it’s shoes. One day soon they’ll be put back into place, in the dustbin of history.

