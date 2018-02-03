Turkish border guards shoot at fleeing Syrians, say observers

Internally displaced families arrive at a makeshift camp near the Syrian-Turkish border, as hundreds of families flee the fighting in and around Idlib. EPA/ZEIN ALRIFAII

TURKISH guards at the border with Syria are indiscriminately shooting at and summarily returning asylum seekers attempting to cross into Turkey, Human Rights Watch said on Saturday.

The spokesman for Turkey’s president said it was highly unlikely that Turkish soldiers would shoot at Syrian war refugees but the government would look into the report. Turkey has taken in 3.5 million Syrian war refugees since 2011.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said Syrians were now fleeing heightened violence in the northwestern province of Idlib to seek refuge near Turkey’s border, which remains closed to all but critical medical cases.

Syrian armed forces have thrust deeper into the mainly rebel-held province in recent months and Turkey last month launched military action in the nearby Afrin region targeting Kurdish YPG militia fighters.

“Syrians fleeing to the Turkish border seeking safety and asylum are being forced back with bullets and abuse,” said Lama Fakih, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

Asked about the HRW statement, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said Turkish soldiers were there to protect these people and that Ankara has had an “open-door policy” since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

  • The Bowler

    Turkey hosts 3½ million Syrian refugees and has spent 35 BILLION Euros in hosting them. Why would it shoot at a few stragglers?
    Complete and utter lies to discredit and denigrate Turkey. It wont wash. It will not even dignify the allegations by answering them. Despicable lies.
    The usual Turk haters are having another rabid day in the comments below I see. lol

  • ROC

    I can only describe Turkey as the Hyena , the lion and tiger are USA and Russian and Turkey is the scavenger, that is what these type of Animals do best.

    • Zakos

      Don’t you ever have a day off? Go get a job!

      • ROC

        Mate I could buy you and your family as my servants am that rich if needed, if you got something to say about the comment then do it

        • Zakos

          Typical Greek got F all. It’s always the ones who ain’t got it make out they have!! 😂😂😂😂

          • ROC

            Like I said I can buy your whole family, try arguing the article and stop being an idiot.

            • The Bowler

              You were buying me the other day now you’re buying somebody else. Ever thought of buying a brain? Wait, I don’t think your benefits cheque would stretch to it. You’re an embarrassment to yourself and your nation.

  • kypselian

    Turkey created ISIS. Turkey started a was campaign with a very ironic name called branch of olives (peace), and the same Turkish soldier were running operation allowing their Militia allies to kill, mutilate, cut with a knife the breasts of a woman, film her naked, and step on her cut breast and pose infront of cameras. While Erdogan the coward was too unable to stand up to his threat to cut the diplomatic relationship with Israel if Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel Capital. Not only that he was too scared from Trump to threaten to cut the diplomatic relationship with America but threatened Israel, which he did not even dare to live up to his threat. Neverthelss, Turks the cowards can cut a woman breasts into pieces and mutilate her.

    • athessalonian

      Source: Al-Jazeera Feb. 3, 2018
      “The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has said that it will investigate allegations that its fighters mutilated the corpse of a female member of the YPG.
      Barin Kobani is believed to have been a member of the all-female Kurdish Women’s Protection Units (YPJ). Videos seen by Al Jazeera appear to show FSA fighters standing over her body in a village near the Turkish border.
      Kurdish news outlet Rudaw said that the video showed the woman’s clothes had been partially removed, and parts of her body mutilated. Rudaw said they could not independently verify the video.”

    • athessalonian

      International think tank consensus supports the notion that the US Iraq operations spanning the Bush and Obama administrations acted as the catalyst responsible for the creation of ISIS.

      • Evergreen

        True

      • ROC

        You seem to forget that Isis was selling the oil via Turkey and all knew about it, even Mr Erdolf, so lets not blame everyone else, I know Turks love to blame everyone but never shoulders any blame on themselves, lets not forget that the World is modeled on the great democratic Turkey, even Turkeys human rights surpass Norways HAHAHA

        • athessalonian

          How did Turkey’s oil purchases from ISIS become relevant to this discussion?

      • kypselian

        Turkey was supporting ISIS financially by buying oil from them.. this has been proved by satelitte pictures

        • athessalonian

          You wrote “Turkey created ISIS” and I responded with what the experts tell us about who and what “created ISIS.” Now you are talking about “oil and satellite pictures…” How come and to what end?

  • kypselian

    It is normal and completely understandable knowing that Turkish officers shot a young Cypriot kid who was unarmed (not even white weapons) and who climbed on a pole to remove a Turkish flag and killed him. Such dogs will shoot poor people running away from a war which was started by Turkey

  • Gold51

    Believing Erdogans intentions are to kill YPG in north Syria is Turkish troops are “invading Syria” against resistance from YPG for a limited period.
    Erdogan wants north Syria, thats why he funded ISIS fighters at great cost from day one of Syrian crisis .
    He’s will clear Syrians and Kurds from the region with planes, tanks, Howitzer, Turkish troops, Syrian rebels and remaining ISIS fighters.
    He will go south until forced to stop.
    Cleared land will remain under Turkish occupation, unless a miracle.
    Russia part, a buisiness deal of S400.
    For the US, desperation to keep Nato intact even with despot Erdogan.
    For the Syrians, a lose- lose situation. For the future….More to come from the USA…..SAD FUTURE.!!

    • Cydee

      Meanwhile he accepts EU funding for taking Syrian refugees? We know he’s in for a power-grab. First thing the western powers should do is excommunicate Turkey from NATO until such time they have a different leader who runs a democratic country.

      • athessalonian

        “Excommunication” is a religious term meaning a person’s exclusion from participation in Christian sacramental rites and services. Having said this strictly for informational purposes, I believe Turkey must not and will not be expelled from the alliance for several tacitly understood strategic reasons.

        • NuffSaid

          It is a shame as a country behaving in such a manner does not deserve to be linked to such an alliance but as you say it is for strategic reasons. Erdogan is sullying turkey.

      • Gold51

        Yes your right Cydee.!
        Always said….
        Despot Erdogan wants,
        Power, loyalty, money (free as usuale), oil and lots of land grab to have great influence in the region.
        A deceiving cunning lier with NO morals.
        Not to be ever trusted.

      • divadi bear

        Cydee
        While Turkey continues to support their Nazi Leader Erdogan, Turkrey should be expelled from NATO !! He is 100% evil !

