Our View: Poachers need to feel the full force of the law

Four cars in the same Larnaca neighbourhood were set alight and completely destroyed in the early hours of Thursday. Two of the cars, parked in a field, were used by a forestry department employee – one belonged to him and the other to the department – and the other two belonged to the employee’s sister and her son. An hour later a prefab on an agricultural plot in the Larnaca district, belonging to the same employee, was ablaze.

Police said the cases were arson, as flammable substances were found at the scenes, and that the crimes may have been linked to the forestry department employee’s job activities. Although the police said the family had no differences with anyone, one newspaper reported that the police suspected the arson was the work of bird poachers. It also claimed that the forestry employee was targeted on suspicion that he gave information which landed the poachers in trouble.

There might not be any hard evidence to make this link at present, but the very high fines imposed on poachers could have led some to seek revenge. Last month a man was fined €8,000 for using mist-nets to trap thrushes, while in early December a man was fined €7,000 after a police raid found bird-trapping equipment on his property. We are not suggesting these cases had anything to do with the Larnaca arson attacks, but it is entirely possible that someone forced to pay such a big fine might want to take revenge.

The arson attacks were just another example of the intimidation and terror tactics conscientious public employees, trying to do their job, are subjected to. Members of the games fund have reported receiving threats from poachers on many occasions in the past, while activists have been beaten up. Illegal bird-trapping is a multi-million-euro business and the perpetrators aggressively defend their illicit earnings.

If the fight against the bird-trapping is to succeed the police must take additional measures to protect members of the game fund and the forestry department, who often put their lives at risk when they do their job. Admittedly, they cannot be given police bodyguards, even though they have more of right to them than the politicians, but cracking down on the intimidation, threats and terror tactics is also a form of protection.

This is why the police must spare no resource in the investigation of Thursday’s arson attacks. If the perpetrators are caught and brought before justice, fewer poachers will risk resorting to criminal acts of intimidation. Only when the poachers feel the full force of the law might they change their ways.