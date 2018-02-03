Our View: Poachers need to feel the full force of the law

February 3rd, 2018 Cyprus, Opinion, Our View 9 comments

Our View: Poachers need to feel the full force of the law

Birds trapped in mist nets

Four cars in the same Larnaca neighbourhood were set alight and completely destroyed in the early hours of Thursday. Two of the cars, parked in a field, were used by a forestry department employee – one belonged to him and the other to the department – and the other two belonged to the employee’s sister and her son. An hour later a prefab on an agricultural plot in the Larnaca district, belonging to the same employee, was ablaze.

Police said the cases were arson, as flammable substances were found at the scenes, and that the crimes may have been linked to the forestry department employee’s job activities. Although the police said the family had no differences with anyone, one newspaper reported that the police suspected the arson was the work of bird poachers. It also claimed that the forestry employee was targeted on suspicion that he gave information which landed the poachers in trouble.

There might not be any hard evidence to make this link at present, but the very high fines imposed on poachers could have led some to seek revenge. Last month a man was fined €8,000 for using mist-nets to trap thrushes, while in early December a man was fined €7,000 after a police raid found bird-trapping equipment on his property. We are not suggesting these cases had anything to do with the Larnaca arson attacks, but it is entirely possible that someone forced to pay such a big fine might want to take revenge.

The arson attacks were just another example of the intimidation and terror tactics conscientious public employees, trying to do their job, are subjected to. Members of the games fund have reported receiving threats from poachers on many occasions in the past, while activists have been beaten up. Illegal bird-trapping is a multi-million-euro business and the perpetrators aggressively defend their illicit earnings.

If the fight against the bird-trapping is to succeed the police must take additional measures to protect members of the game fund and the forestry department, who often put their lives at risk when they do their job. Admittedly, they cannot be given police bodyguards, even though they have more of right to them than the politicians, but cracking down on the intimidation, threats and terror tactics is also a form of protection.

This is why the police must spare no resource in the investigation of Thursday’s arson attacks. If the perpetrators are caught and brought before justice, fewer poachers will risk resorting to criminal acts of intimidation. Only when the poachers feel the full force of the law might they change their ways.

Print Friendly
  • David Hill

    I hope the Forestry dept assist the employee and his relatives with his insurance. Wonder how long it will take police to find the S***s that did it.

  • clergham

    Everyone in these districts knows who these poachers are

    It is a mafia, and like the mafia, it is very difficult to control without the support of the local population

    If they want to stamp it out, they will have to use the army and prison

  • John Henry

    Sounds like a call to Charles Bronson is in order…

  • Neroli

    CM can you find out if these fines were paid? It’s a disgusting practice to wild migratory birds, and yes they need to feel the full force of the law, but that should go to everyone who breaks the law here

  • Bob Ellis

    Strangely, 6 of the 9 candidates for the presidential elections wanted to license mist nets and lime sticks, a practice that is not hunting and was banned by the developed world in the early 20th Century. To pander to the knuckle draggers even Mr A said they would look into licencing. With zero support for widlife in the community, enforcement officals and officaldom what chance of change. Fines do not work as the are seldom collected, or paid as a trivial inconvenience given the profits involved, so custodial sentences are the only way forwards. I also hope live fire training on the SBA land might help.

    • Evergreen

      A valid point.

  • Evergreen

    A good editorial.
    I an in complete consensus with the contents in para three and four above.

  • Pullaard

    Fines seem to mean little to these bottom feeders, even if they pay them (which I doubt in many cases). Unfortunately we can’t allow the police to shoot them as there could well be an accident. We can, however, lock them up for, let’s say, minimum 3 years.

    • gentlegiant161

      Well kenya has had a shoot to kill policy introduced in the 70s, and other countries game reserves I’ve visited have a night time curfew so anyone moving around at night is up to no good.
      The loss of a species of bird is just as bad as losing a species of mammal, there is an impact on the chain of nature.
      That African governments realise this while Cypriot politicians pander to poachers speaks volumes.
      I don’t remember seeing a natural history film including Cyprus and dont expect sir David Attenborough here anytime soon.
      If poachers are armed and attacking property then the game fund should be armed and supported.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close