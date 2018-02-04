Anastasiades receives congratulations from overseas

Heads of state and other European officials were quick to congratulate President Nicos Anastasiades winning a second term on Sunday.

He received congratulatory messages from French President Emmanuel Macron, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime-Minister Alexis Tsipras, and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Tsipras said he hoped Anastasiades’ new term would “contribute decisively to a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem and to consolidate the common course of Greece and Cyprus as a European pillar of security and stability in the region”.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said he is looking forward to continuing to work closely with Anastasiades over the next months in the common endeavour “to deliver a more united, stronger and more democratic Union”.

He also gave reassurances that he would stand “ready as ever to assist in the efforts to bring to an end the division of the island and achieve the reunification of Cyprus”.

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani congratulated Anastasiades in a tweet and said he was looking forward to keeping on working with Cyprus for a Europe that delivers security, prosperity and stability.

Josef Daul, President of the European People’s Party – the European political family that ruling Disy belongs to – and EPP Secretary General Antonio Lopez Isturiz too congratulated Anastasiades on his re-election.

Daul said in his message that the people of Cyprus have again entrusted the centre-right to continue reforming and making Cyprus a success story. “I wish all the best to President Anastasiades in this new term”.

In his message, Isturiz said the Cypriot people have again put their trust in their committed European leader for the next five years.