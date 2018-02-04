A blend of musical flavours

The Greek band Imam Baildi will share its unique urban blend of old Greek Music with new orchestration, production and remixing techniques for one performance on the island on Saturday.

The band – Orestis and Lysandros Falireas, Alexis Arapatsakos, Giannis Diskos, Periklis Aliopis, Lambis Kountourogiannis, Stelios Provis, MC Yinka, and Rena Morfi – captivate the music scene with the sounds of Greece from the turn of the century until the early 1950s. Add the influences members have from hip-hop and an MC, a female voice and a fair bit of Balkan flair to the mix and there you have it, a band that, is as its name suggests, is a blend of flavours.

Last year the band celebrated its ten-year anniversary. During their first decade together, the band has released five albums and performed in more than 20 countries. This year Imam Baildi is getting ready for bigger and better things, starting with a swinging performance at Ravens in Limassol.

Fans will be able to enjoy well-known songs from the band’s albums, as well as getting better acquainted with songs from their new album.

Imam Baildi

Live performance by the Greek band. February 10. Ravens, Saripolou and Sokratous 4, Limassol. 10pm. €20. Tel: 99-614100