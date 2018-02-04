The Cretan lyra innovates tradition

February 4th, 2018

Classically-trained cellist, Cretan Lyra performer, improviser and composer Yiorgos Kaloudis will perform a concert in Nicosia on Saturday as part of a programme that will make us discover and experience art emotionally.

Under the name Innovating Tradition – From Bach to Live Looping, Kaloudis will combine classical music with electronic sounds. He will do this while interpreting selected parts of one of the most important Bach works, the Suites for Solo Cello, on the four-string Cretan lyra. He will then play pieces from his personal discography as well as pieces from his upcoming releases.

Kaloudis is well-known for using the live-loop-recording technique to orchestrate sound layers during his performances. A string environment is created by the special harmonic architecture of the cello and the Cretan lyra. Through his compositions and improvisations, the musician reveals an atmospheric soundscape of classical, ambient, jazz, world music elements.

Kaloudis comes from a musical family and so considers his first language to be the language of music. He started playing the Cretan lyra at a very early age and continued the family tradition, being the fourth generation of native Cretan lyra players.

Live performance by the musician. February 10. Kastelliotissa Hall, Paphos Gate, Nicosia. 8pm. €10/12/15. Tel: 22-809818

  • Peter G

    An excellent, worthy artist who has elevated the Cretan lyre, once known in ethnomusicological circles as the Aegean fiddle, from neighborhood taverna to concert hall, from madinades to Bach.

    Buy tickets, all!

