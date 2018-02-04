Lost students rescued from Avakas gorge

February 4th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

A large group of foreign students had to be rescued from the Avkas gorge in the Akamas on Saturday night after getting lost.

According to police, the 48 students of various nationalities who are in Cyprus on an Erasmus programme at the University of Cyprus, went on an excursion to the gorge around 6.30pm.

However , due to the darkness they lost their bearings and had to call police for help. A coordinated operation by police, the game fund and other rescue services located them in around an hour and led them safely out of the gorge. None was injured.

 

  • Philippos

    6.30 PM in the winter to start a walk in Avkas and these are supposed to be intelligent students??? Lets hope that they learned something!!! Finally. What was this “Group”? Muppets? and then they impose on the “Rescue Services” for a completely avoidable reason.

  • Alfie

    Where is Avkas?! Serious typo, it’s even in their tags…

  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    Avkas, or Avakas gorge ? As far as I know avkas is what they put in airplane fuel tanks.

  • Douglas

    Lucky escape and good police response 🙂

