Lost students rescued from Avakas gorge

A large group of foreign students had to be rescued from the Avkas gorge in the Akamas on Saturday night after getting lost.

According to police, the 48 students of various nationalities who are in Cyprus on an Erasmus programme at the University of Cyprus, went on an excursion to the gorge around 6.30pm.

However , due to the darkness they lost their bearings and had to call police for help. A coordinated operation by police, the game fund and other rescue services located them in around an hour and led them safely out of the gorge. None was injured.