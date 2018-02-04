Missing teen returns home

Teenager Erika Mihaylova Naydenova, 14, from Bulgaria who had been reported missing from her Nicosia home since Thursday, is back home safe and sound police said on Sunday.
Police said the girl returned to her home on Sunday and is in good health.
