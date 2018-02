Burglars attacked a 70-year-old in her home in Nicosia and stole money and jewellery in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police, at around 12.45am they received a call from the pensioner saying she had been attacked in her home.

While she was sleeping the culprits entered her home, barged into the bedroom and put a pillow over her face, demanding to know where the money was.

Police did not say exactly how much or what was stolen from the woman’s home.