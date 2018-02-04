Remand for 19-year-old suspect in Larnaca mugging

The Larnaca district court on Sunday today issued a five-day remand for a 19-year-old suspected of mugging a tourist in the town on Saturday night.

According to police, shortly after 6am on Sunday, they received a call that there was an injured person on Archbishop Makarios Avenue in Larnaca close to a nightclub

Officers found a 26-year-old Norwegian tourist on at the spot who had been beaten and was bleeding. He told police that while he was in the club, two people approached him and dragged him outside and after attacking him stole his wallet with €500, three credit cards and his mobile phone worth €800. They also forced him to tell them his PIN number and withdrew another €600 from his bank account at a nearby ATM.

The tourist was taken to Larnaca hospital and treated him for bruising. He had also lost part of a tooth.

On the way to the police station with officers to give a statement, the tourist spotted one of the culprits on the street. The suspect was stopped. Police said he was a foreign student from Jordan aged 19 who admitted he had been in a fight and that he and another person had had a lot to drink at a nightclub. He gave various explanations for what had happened with the Norwegian tourist, police said.

The suspect was found to be in possession of €112 in cash and also has bruises on his neck. Police said he named a 32-year-old Briton as his accomplice. An arrest warrant was issued for the latter and his name placed on the stop list.