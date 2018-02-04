Ryanair launches new Paphos route to Amman

Ryanair on Sunday announced a new Paphos route to Amman in Jordan, which will operate four times weekly from the end of March, as part of its Summer 2018 schedule.

The new Paphos-Amman route will go on sale from Monday from €19.99 for travel in April and May, which are available for booking until midnight Wednesday February 7.

Ryanair’s Nikolaos Lardis said: “We are pleased to launch this new Paphos route to Amman in Jordan with a four times weekly service, which will operate from the end of March, as part of our Summer 2018 schedule. This is Ryanair’s first route to Jordan, which will go on sale tomorrow. This route will also operate twice weekly for Winter 2018.”

www.ryanair.com