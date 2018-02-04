Tales from the coffeeshop: Could psuedo independent pull off surprise?

February 4th, 2018 Coffeeshop, Opinion 28 comments

Tales from the coffeeshop: Could psuedo independent pull off surprise?

WHO WOULD have thought last summer when the Akel central committee anointed Stavros Malas the party’s pseudo-independent candidate for his impeccable loser credentials that by February he would have a chance of becoming the eighth president of Kyproulla?

Malas cruised into today’s run-off, comfortably defeating his main challenger, Nikolas 2018 last Sunday and setting up a showdown with Prez Nik, who finished only five percentage points ahead of him. Nik remains the hot favourite but nobody can completely rule out the possibility of an upset.

This would be another example of the comrades’ devious plans going horribly wrong. The members of the Akel leadership did not feel the party was ready for government, so soon after colossal fiasco of the Tof presidency. They chose Malas, a proven loser that had gone into voluntary political exile after 2013, as their candidate in the belief he would have no chance of winning.

All the comrades really wanted was to rally the troops by slagging off Nik in the campaign and securing a respectable share of the vote. Honourable defeat was the objective and Malas was considered the perfect candidate for achieving it. They would not have had the battle-axe Irini Charalambidou as his campaign chief if the objective was to win.

If today Malas secures fewer votes than he did last week it would be because the party ordered Akelites not to vote for him.

 

ANOTHER sign that the comrades are not too keen on Malas winning was the fact that they have been going out of their way to undermine his claims of independence. After Sunday’s results, leading Akelites were making statements to the media and appearing on TV shows gloating about the independent candidate’s victory.

Instead of taking a back seat and keeping a low profile in order to persuade skeptical voters that Malas’ independence was not a myth, the party apparatchiks were out in force claiming ownership of his victory and peddling their party. I can’t help thinking that the objective of the comrades was to drive away possible voters and ensure Malas lost honourably today.

 

PREZ NIK, meanwhile, was in a panic last week after failing to secure the 40 per cent-plus share of the vote he had hoped for and finishing only five percentage points ahead of Malas. He feared the difference of 20,000 votes could be covered, especially as the defeated in-betweener leaders would do everything they could to see him lose.

He spent most of the week procuring public expressions of support from individuals and organised groups. The Chamber of Commerce (Keve) issued a statement declaring “absolute confidence in and support for President Anastasiades,” urging voters “not to risk everything we achieved with sacrifices and hard toil.”

Keve does not usually take sides but the panicking Nik had implored it to issue the statement of support and its head honchos felt they could not ignore him. On the same day, the trade union federation Sek also voiced its support for Nik. Nik must be doing something wrong to secure the support of both the capitalist bosses and the unions.

 

PUBLIC support for Nik was also given by the Association of Owners of Occupied Properties, thanks to the government compensation scheme he promised, and Sykala, the organisation representing Laiki depositors.

The ball-busting bank bondholders, who had backed Nikolas 2018, in contrast, refused to take sides in the second round. Some 53 academics also signed a declaration of support.

The Cyprus Sports Federation (KOA) also got behind Nik by announcing on Thursday there was big progress in the preparations for the construction of Limassol’s new football stadium, which “thanks to the political will of the President of the Republic, we have made another step towards realising the dream of Limassolians.”

 

SO DESPERATE was the prez he was even procuring declarations of support from individuals. Christos Rotsas, a bash-patriotic accountant and part-time freedom-fighter, was quick to switch camps after Nikolas 2018 was excluded from the runoff, announcing he would be backing Nik.

The self-regarding Rotsas held a big cocktail party to announce to the world his staunch support for Junior in the elections. This week he announced his backing for Nik but there was no cocktail party. Why do nonentities like Rotsas feel the need to tell the world who they would be voting for? Does he have no friends to tell him nobody gives a damn who deluded, has-beens like Rotsas will vote for?

Praxoulla Antoniadou, leader of the United Democrats, the party with no members, showed she is even more deluded than Rotsas by announcing her backing for Nik because he had the “political will to soon lead talks to a settlement.” Nik must know a thing or two about the habits of birds to be able to secure the support of both the hawks and doves of the Cyprob.

 

ANOTHER leading rejectionist gave his personal seal of approval to Nik on Thursday after a visit to the presidential palace. Lawyer Chris Triantafyllides, who had quit as Nik’s advisor because the prez was too compromising on the Cyprob announced his “full support for his candidacy” after a meeting at the palace.

Chris T who had been lambasting Nik’s unpatriotic handling of the Cyprob and concessions to the Turks on his Twitter account for the last couple of years was persuaded at the meeting that the prez was as patriotic as him. After their chat the lawyer arrived at the conclusion that Nik, “is prepared to listen and take seriously into account, in the context of a prospective future negotiation of the Cyprus problem, positions like mine.”

What a pity there were not more days between the first Sunday vote and the runoff. If he had a few more weeks, Nik could have invited every Costis, Yiannis and Chris to the palace and promised them he would seriously take into account their positions on the Cyprob, when negotiations resumed. And as we know the prez always keeps his promises.

Campaign chief Irini Charalambidou

STAVROS Malas, in contrast, has shown that he is not a man of his word. He promised that last Wednesday he would announce the name of the person who would be finance minister if he was elected. His campaign chief Irini Charalambidou repeated this on TV last Sunday informing viewers that they would be impressed when they heard the name.

The reason Malas came up with the idiotic idea of announcing the name of the finance minister before he was elected was to reassure voters that the nightmare scenario of an Akelite running the economy had been ruled out. The only problem was that when he made this announcement, 10 days ago, he did not have anyone in mind. His Akel comrades had advised him not to make the announcement without having found someone but being an independent candidate he ignored them.

It was a mad scramble for him to find anyone. Wednesday passed and so did Thursday without any name being announced. On Friday his campaign team said that they could not give a name because the chosen one’s job contract prevented him doing a second job. It shows how little contact Malas has with the real world, thinking that any professional would publicly commit to a job that would be available only if Malas won the election.

He should have listened to his comrade backers.

 

JOHN HOURICAN, the Bank of Cyprus CEO, appears to have gone native and joined the campaign for Prez Nik’s re-election. There can be no other explanation for his decision to pay €23 million to cover the remaining losses of the pension fund of the bank employees that the government said it would not pay.

The biggest part of the losses, caused by the haircut of deposits in 2013, were covered by the taxpayer who paid up close to €300 million but bank workers’ union Etyk was not happy and wanted the full amount reimbursed. Initially Hourican had offered to cover the €23m on condition that Etyk agreed to an overhaul of the bank’s remuneration system. The union rejected this proposal.

Last Thursday a protest march was planned by Etyk to pressure the government to hand over the extra money. It would have been an embarrassment for the prez three days before the runoff election. He was spared this embarrassment by Hourican announcing last Tuesday the bank would cover the losses Etyk was demanding from the government and without setting any conditions.

So Hourican is backing Nik, but the Irishman did not opt for the no-cost formula of issuing a public declaration of support. Instead he paid out €23m of his shareholder’s money so that the greedy bullies of Etyk would not cause negative publicity for Nik in election week and got nothing in exchange. If I were a B of C depositor who had 50 per cent of his deposits taken by the bank I would not be very happy with the bank compensating its employees for haircut losses while giving nothing back to its customers.

Called into question: Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

ANOTHER liar was exposed by the prez, who always tells the truth, during Wednesday night’s television debate – Mustafa Akinci. After Malas mentioned that Nik had used Akel and Andros Kyprianou as an excuse to leave the Mont Pelerin talks, the prez said he had never done such a thing. He accused Malas of repeating Akinci’s version of events, which was incorrect, but if he chose to believe the Turkish Cypriot it was his problem.

The next day comrade Andros made public the minutes of the subsequent national council meeting, during which the prez said he told Akinci he wanted to leave the Mont Pelerin talks because he had problems with Akel and Andros. So who was the liar? Akinci or the person who wrote the national council minutes?

 

THE SAINTLY government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides also engaged in some Akinci-bashing on Thursday after the Turkish Cypriot side announced that it had withdrawn the map with territorial adjustments that it had submitted in Mont Pelerin. This was an “obvious attempt to interfere in the presidential elections,” declared the churchgoing spokesman.

Akinci was not only a liar but he was also a scheming Turk interfering in our elections. How the return of the map constituted interference in our elections the saintly Paphite failed to explain to enlighten those among us who do not have his sharp intelligence. Would it make more people vote for Malas and if so, why? I think – and I have to admit I am not as deep a thinker as the smooth-talking spokesman – it would make more people vote for Nik because the next map would include the return of Kyrenia in the territorial adjustments.

IF YOU have still not decided who to vote for here are two slogans to help you make up your mind. Vote Malas for a better yesterday. Vote for Nik so the Cyprus settlement agreement has the approval of Chris Triantafyllides.

Print Friendly
  • plexor

    CM: “So Hourican is backing Nik, but the Irishman did not opt for the no-cost formula of issuing a public declaration of support. Instead he paid out €23m of his shareholder’s money so that the greedy bullies of Etyk would not cause negative publicity for Nik in election week and got nothing in exchange.”

    This last part is not right. Hourican and the other BoC-tops, some of them friends/customers of Anastasiadis lawfirm, are states-protected. And Anastasiadis allowed the BoC-tops Josef Ackermann, Wilbur Ross – the thieving fake-billionaire and Vladimir Strzhalkowsky, a RU-oligarch and Anastasiadis customer, an unannounced, massive fee increase at 01.02.2015, just against foreigners (right infringement and increase of discrimination discrimination against foreigners). With this unannounced, invalid fees, so that foreigners could not avoid the billionaire-price-gouging fees and leave the bank, the BoC/IBU does thieving with invalid fees, embeded in the commissions & charges, to give it the seem of legitimacy. Concerning complaining foreigners, the BoC indicates intensively and notorious repeatedly to the commissions & chargers in effect to push the burdens of the proof into the hand of foreign customers.

    I mean, that the 23 mio. €, which Hourican paid to back Anastasiadis, was a payment in return for getting an all-inclusive-states-protection and the allowance to deceive and thieve from foreigners with invalid fees and without getting stopped. Included in giving states-protection to the BoC is the gag-law AG Costas Clerides, who strictly ignores criminal complaints of foreigners against the BoC-tops, the Central Bank of Cyprus and the Cysec.

    • Evergreen

      A very interesting observation.

  • mongasz

    akel is worried they may actually win… then what! I heard a stalinist wonder.
    the electorate will get what they deserve…..

  • Copernicus

    For all those who doubted the bias of the CM please read this sad article today and let your judgment be fair. The CM cannot see the fact that Malas has managed to convince a large number of the people of Cyprus that he can be a clean politician who acts in an honourable manner. I will only restate the George Orwell quote “A people who vote corrupt politicians are not victims but accomplices”. As for all those who think they have understood who brought near bankruptcy you should ask yourselves what if the problems of the banks were not there would there have an issue for Cyprus? All the experts alluded to the Greek exposure and the reckless property bubble created by the bank liquidity that was the problem. If you do not subscribe to this view do invest in the book Manias, Panics and Crashes. All financial crisis ar ceased by liquidity and this was provided by the banks!

    • HighTide

      You are confusing opinion with bias.

    • clergham

      ‘ the Greek exposure and the reckless property bubble created by the bank liquidity that was the problem’

      This is a real problem in Western democracies

      The politicians have no real power

      The people who should be up for election are the Central Bank governors who created the property bubbles

      I would like to see one or two of them put on trial for criminal negligence

      • HighTide

        It’s not as simple as that. The property ‘bubble’ has many culprits: law makers, developers, banks and crooked lawyers.
        It’s all part of the government’s responsibility.

        • Copernicus

          The liquidity is provided by the banks and this much you should know. If the banks had not taken all the suspect deposits which the lawyers brought by refusing to pay 4-5% then there would no problem. Yes the lawyers were paid introducer fees by the banks but a bank which complies with good risk management, let alone know your client, would have refrained. The bankers thought they found a magic formula to make profits and bet the bank on Greek bonds. This has nothing to do with government but bank culture and greed; Cypriot bankers were not only greedy but they thought they can beat the market which had discounted a Greek default!

          • HighTide

            You are mistaken. It’s the responsibility of the government to control its banking regulations and to supervise the central bank. Banks can only do what the government permits them to do. Furthermore, if the law would not have allowed developers to mortgage property that has already been paid up by the buyer, part of the disaster could have been avoided.The buck always stops at the leader.

            • Neroli

              The Central Bank is meant to be Independant!

              • HighTide

                The Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus is the highest official in the Central Bank of Cyprus, and is appointed by the President of the Republic.
                What independence?
                “The Governor has the responsibility of chairing the meetings of the Central Bank’s Governing Council and Board of Directors. He or she had the responsibility for setting the Central Bank’s policy in relation to the Cypriot economy, but this responsibility passed to the President of the European Central Bank on 1 January 2008, which is also the date that Cyprus changed over to the euro from the Cypriot pound. The Governor is a member of the Governing Board of the European Central Bank.”

                • Neroli

                  As I said – MEANT to be Independant! Most of the governors of the CBC are in jail or should be!

                  • Evergreen

                    All CBs in each country have “approved”policies. Banking law!!!

              • Copernicus

                Quite right but the board that is appointed can make life difficult if it so choses; the current board is completely controlled by government so one can say it is not completely independent.

            • Copernicus

              I think you should forget the period before the Euro. Since Cyprus joined the Euro the government merely incorporates the EU laws in domestic law. The European Central Bank, to which the Central bank of Cyprus belongs as part of the Eurosystem, makes sure that the directives issued by host countries are in compliance with its directives. The Cyprus government has not say in how the banks are regulated. The only agency of the state which could make the Central bank accountable is Parliament. Banks there own risk management which is determined by the board and executives implement the strategy of the board. If you mean politicians can influence some bankers due to political affiliation or for kick backs that is different and sadly it has happened, as it happens in all countries where politicians interfere. This is not government though deciding as it is in China or Russia. We operate within the Eurozone area and this we must not forget.

              • HighTide

                All this is no excuse for the government to have allowed the financial shenanigans to happen. There is no such a thing as financial management of a country being separated from government control. What went wrong was easy to grasp for those in charge and could have been prevented.

                • Copernicus

                  High tide you are right about the Co Op before the crisis and now. But please consider that what happened in Cyprus is not much different to what i the USA, the UK, Spain, Italy, Holland etc. The bankers greed and lack of proper regulatory oversight was the problem; in par this has been corrected but unless the bankers greed and culture changes no government can interfere in private companies. Even RBS in the UK which is state owned has been found to be wanting and the FCA refuses to publish the report that will show that regulatory and probably audit firms failed. The government in the UK should know better should it not?

                  • HighTide

                    There is no doubt that wrong things happened elsewhere, however, it did not lead to bankruptcy of the whole state (except in Greece). There were too many different components that led to the demise here.
                    Ultimately, government has to take responsibility

                    • Evergreen

                      With reference to your last sentence-I have mentioned today in another forum that taking the responsibility is a mature action. Only mentally evolved minds ,aware of the concept of one’s own responsibility and in the case of the Head/leader of organization ,they can do it only when they believe in basic morality to bear the consequence of their actions.Here, the concept of morality is not evolved at a civil level and hence one can not expect for many to take the responsibility of wrong doings.

          • Evergreen

            Who approves the fiscal policy of CB?

          • Barry White

            Liquidity?
            — see NPL’s – zero liquidity.
            –see Guarantors’ obligations – zero liquidity.
            – see Government condoned tax and fine arrears – zero liquidity.

            Two other words sum up and explain the bankrupt Republic and its ‘artful ways’ – Title Deeds.

            Top it off with the Toff’s empty government accounts and need to keep the circus in town – overmanned, overpaid and over pensioned Civil Servants and SOE ‘s.

            Result a dysfunctional and bankrupt 2/3 Island that stole Billions from its Depositors and Taxpayers. Never to be trusted in this generation.

    • Barry White

      The NPL’ers Creed: ” The Banks made and are making me do it. It is not my fault.”

    • Paralimni

      I don’t know of any politician who did as promised once in power, shame ELAM didn’t win would have been fun to watch like Trump

    • Kevin Ingham

      Part of thought process behind the creation of the Euro was to create a single market in financial goods and services that would enable the German and French banks to post the sort of super normal profits that the UK and American banks were enjoying.

      To that end the ECB flooded Europe with money to create an economic boom based on consumer and government borrowing and spending

      The Cypriot banks (being a bit more “discrete” than other European banks) attracted an inordinate amount of capital when it joined the EU – it led to a local consumer and and property investment boom that led to an inevitable bust

      So yeah ,the governmdent and the banks shoulder some of the blame, but the whole shambles was facilitated by the EU and the Euro

      • HighTide

        No country was forced to get ‘flooded’ by Euros. It is a national decision. Not a good excuse.

        • Copernicus

          Well said High tide. The ECB did not flood the market with until it had to after the financial crisis with quantitative easing. In Cyprus the central bank failed to understand that once in the eurozone, the currency became local currency, and whereas before the foreign currency deposits had to be 75% held for only 6 months as deposits and 25% to be lent out, once the euro became local currency the banks were free to lend. The banks in Cyprus, run by greedy bankers who were not only overpaid but also enjoyed big bonuses, went on a lending spree with credit growth touching nearly 30% per annum. This is what caused the bubble in property and the eventual collapse. The Central bank and parliament failed to understand the consequences of their inaction. The rest is history and will be told that the banking system was not far from the casino banking as the Swedish called it; betting the bank on Greek bonds was criminal negligence!

      • Disenchanted

        The money attracted to Cyprus was mainly Russian and Ukrainian, and much of it was dirty. Cyprus’ ruling elite, consisting of politically connected law firms and banksters, chose a lax regulatory regime that fuelled a property bubble and a lending boom. They thought that was sustainable development. Even two weeks ago baby Pap was saying he wants stock return the economy to 2008! Hardly anyone picked up the irony in that.

  • Evergreen

    An eye opening article today. The precise and a matter of fact analysis of Malas’s political bluffing in para 20 through para 23 is something I had missed while building a somewhat better opinion about Malas. I do agree fully too that AKEL, yes, that AKEL who had brought fiscal bankruptcy -MARI tragedy-an increase in nepotism , has played her cards well this time by putting MALAS ‘ face in front covering all heinous doings of AKEL.
    A great article!thank you Patroclos.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close