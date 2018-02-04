Our View: Loss of sheep mentality good for today’s winner

February 4th, 2018 Opinion, Our View 17 comments

Our View: Loss of sheep mentality good for today’s winner

People return to the polling stations today to elect a president. Current President Nicos Anastasiades is favourite to win a second term although it is difficult to make a safe forecast given the rather unpredictable behaviour of voters and the decision of the parties, apart from Akel and Disy, to back neither candidate. This creates a degree of uncertainty and an upset by Stavros Malas is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Last Sunday, the voter turnout was 71.88 per cent – the lowest ever for a presidential election but still higher than the 66.74 per cent of the 2016 parliamentary elections – and there is no way of knowing how many people will vote today. The refusal of the parties whose candidates lost last Sunday to take an official stand in favour of Malas or Anastasiades means one third of the people who voted last Sunday, about 131,000 backed losing candidates, could vote either way today in the absence of clear position by their parties.

It is the first time in presidential elections such a large proportion of voters are in limbo, left free by their parties to make their own voting choice. Some commentators were critical of this stance by the parties, arguing that each party had an obligation to take a stand in favour of a candidate because the presidential election would determine what happens to the country in the next five years. The show of indifference was not good for democracy and the political process, they argued.

There is a plus side, as this was the first time we had not witnessed the manic horse-trading among the parties, which always took place before the runoff. Neither candidate had to modify his policies and promise a share of the spoils of power in exchange for the support of another party. For once, the losing parties were not treating their supporters as a flock of sheep they could sell to the highest bidder. This liberation of the voters from the tight grip of their parties is good for democracy and it will be good for the winning candidate, who will be able to govern without having to satisfy the demands of his assorted backers.

The new president will have a mandate directly from the people and not one via a politician seeking a share of the spoils. It will also be good for the country that for the first time in 15 years Diko will not be part of the new government. Anastasiades, if elected, could decide to reward the Diko rebels that openly campaigned against their leader’s candidacy, but they would be satisfied with public posts rather than wanting to impose their political positions on the government.

As regards the two candidates, Anastasiades, despite his many flaws and old-style populism, has had a successful term. On his election he was handed a bankrupt state, a banking system on the verge of collapse and an economy deep in recession. He had to negotiate an assistance programme, which his irresponsible predecessor had left pending, and implement a range of unpopular measures. Five years on, there has been an astonishing recovery of the economy, with a balanced budget, an impressive growth rate of close to four per cent, an increase in foreign investment, record tourist arrivals and unemployment on a steady downward path. The problem of non-performing loans remains but this could not be blamed on Anastasiades as it was the opposition parties that blunted the legislative tools for tackling these.

It is an impressive achievement that nobody could question, least of all his rival candidate Malas, backed by Akel, whose mismanagement of the economy drove the country to the brink. Will voters take the risk of having another Akel president – very few buy the claims of Malas’ independence – with the disasters caused by the Christofias presidency still fresh in their minds? There is also Malas’ lack of political experience having been holed up in academia for most of his professional life; this lack of experience will make him more dependent on Akel. He has an advantage in not being part of the political system – he could bring new ideas and a new ethos to government, if his backers allow him to.

Malas appears much more committed to pursuing a settlement of the Cyprus problem than Anastasiades, who turned hardliner in the last year and went to Crans Montana with no intention of signing a deal. Many pro-reunification voters could punish him for this and back Malas, but these losses would be more than compensated by the gains from the rejectionist camp, which Anastasiades sacrificed the best chance of a settlement to win over and ensure his re-election.
We will know tonight if his calculation was correct.

Print Friendly
  • Neroli

    A very biased view CM, to continue in every article today you constantly refer to Malas as Akel backed! The loss of sheep mentality is definatley not true, I’m sure the archbishop was spouting forth in church this morning telling his flock who to vote for

  • Evergreen

    A sagacious editorial. The last two paragraphs are very true and show a change , a gradual change among thinking at mass level.

  • John Mavro

    A rather inept editorial, written under the guise of the perceived loss of sheep mentality of the electorate, which as the sensible among us know is just not true, whereas the real thrust of the writer is an (admittedly disingenuous) attempt to support the Anastasiades candidacy.

    Let us then put both into blunt perspective:

    Firstly, even though we have not seen the traditional horse trading among the scumbag ”politicians”, publicly at least, it does not mean that it has not taken place behind the scenes. Does anyone believe that ayatollah of Cyprus, the so called ”archbishop” did not extract huge promises and commitments from the power crazed Anastasiades? Surely his Eden project in Yeroskipou where a resort is being built on top of a priceless archaeological site is just one such ”benefit” extracted in return for his support? And what about the DIKhead ”rebels” led by Garoyian – watch the plum posts handed out to them; as he will to other ”rebels” from Theocharous Solidarity (a complete oxymoron if ever there was one); the trade unions of the public parasites and NGOs who were huge beneficiaries of Anastasiades’ irresponsible largesse, etc etc.

    The fact of the matter is that rusfeti and nepotism that feeds this sheep mentality is very much intact and will never be eliminated. Since the incompetents and expedient thieves that benefit from this will ensure its continuation s they cannot survive in a merit based system and worse still, where good governance controls are in place.Just because there is no public ”guidance” by the gangsters that make up the ”leadership” of this corrupt backwater, does not mean that the sheep are not being herded towards their respective pens, and troughs where the rewards are the greatest,

    Secondly, and we can all take exception to the writer’s pathetic efforts at the glorification of Anastasiades’ ”achievements” in the economy, we need to ask the obvious question: what planet is the writer living on?

    Anastasiades achieved NOTHING on his own. All the much needed restructuring only took place while the Troika was here and in effective control of the economy; when they could wield the big stick in this bankrupted joke of a country when even the militant unions had to fall in line in order to receive their salaries and pensions. And we all know what happened after the Troika left, prematurely: all much needed reforms and restructuring the bloated parasitic service, local ”government” , NGOs and privatizations came to a grinding halt. Followed by the irresponsible opening of the public wallet by the incompetent Anastasiades in dishing out taxpayer funds to the least deserving and unproductive sectors. He is well on his way of undoing all the good that the Troika did.

    As for economic ”growth”, this is well described elsewhere by Leslie Manison. This ”growth” in uneven, unsustainable and fortuitous, made possible by events well outside the control of these thieves. Surely the writer is not trying to credit Anastasiades with the large growth of tourist arrivals and income? Unless of course he/she wants us to believe that the tragic events in this region which has drastically altered tourist flows to perceived ”safe destinations” were created by the Anastasiades ”government”? And is the selling of passports by the elite few, including the Anastasiades law office run by his daughters (hilarious, I know) which has made these idiots very rich, sustainable? Or worse – do any benefits from the sale of our birthright flow down to the man in the street? Of course not.

    All of the above however pale into insignificance when we read the writer’s last paragraph:

    ” We will know tonight if his calculation was correct.”

    That Anastasides deliberately scuppered the promising Crans Montana talks to re-unify the island for the benefit of the entire population, all so that he could attract the rejectionist vote and thus be re-elected to the lusted presidential chair? So that he can continue playing at being ”president” when this uncompromising liar is not fit or competent enough to be the mukhtar of Pera Pedi, his village of birth?

    Is this what the writer calls a ”calculation”?

    The sensible among us would far beyond this term. This conduct is not a calculation. It is an act of treason since he is quite happy to partition his motherland for another five years of travelling the world, at our expense, trying to act ”presidential”, ”leader” and ”statesman”, and boring his hosts with the Cyprob updates.

    Surely even the unintelligent, hard drinking and traitorous Anastasides should realize that the Cyprob will not be in existence much longer as official partition would have taken effect by then. Not that he cares.

    • Evergreen

      I read the editorial before reading your view. Your third paragraph is very powerful in facts and further four para contains logical consequences emerging from the hard facts in para three. The last two paragraphs provide a rational outcome and an expected one.I have have to agree with you here.

    • Frustrated

      I for one echo your passionately delivered sentiments.

      The first sentence of the sixth paragraph beggars belief: “……Anastasiades…..has had a successful term.” If nothing else, his performance at Crans Montana in July last year with his “no troops” demand from day one of any potential agreement was a disgrace and has sealed partition forever.

      For that alone he should be booted out of office.

    • Veritas

      Absolutely correct.
      Unfortunately, it seems that he’ll be elected for another five years. The “tribe mentality” among the electorate makes it impossible for people to judge the candidates in any other way then “he’s one of us”.

      • Terryw45

        ‘The show of indifference was not good for democracy’ Until such times as the ballot papers include ‘non of the above’, the only other option is to ‘not bother’.

    • mongasz

      all you mention is correct and true – however as usual beyond the moaning and cry baby attitude you offer no solutions no alternatives and you exhibit no courage to put your money or yourself where your mouth is.
      I am fed up with armchair-chicken critics who just criticise and never get off their backsides even to try and change things

      • Neroli

        How to change things apart from voting out NikA?

        • mongasz

          And put the stalinists in charge?
          Great thinking

        • Evergreen

          See my response to him pl.

      • Evergreen

        What solution he can provide you today? On the very day of the second round of elections?

        Everyone knows it needs an evolution of mind where each or at least a vast majority of people will evolve their minds in favor of moral values and will learn to condemn and reject the corrupt practices , nepotism and religious influence.

        Do you think this evolution of mind is possible right now when all developers, all estate agents (who already have sold thousands of houses ,poorly manufactured and without legal documents) thousands of citizens loaded with NPLs and share holders in tricky schemes of banks , school teachers who have evening teaching mafia without any moral guilt, plumbers who charge fortune in cash, public servants who get fat salaries and have good postings because of connections, and on top of all these- their children in voting age who are raised without any moral training and are dreaming their uncles to be as MPs to have future clicks?

        • Neroli

          Good comment

          • Evergreen

            Thank you🙋

    • almostbroke

      The descendants of the ‘few ‘ dident set up the country to benefit the people . Cyprus still operates a medieval ‘pecking order ‘ where ‘the sheep ‘ bow and scrape and dof their cap to their ‘betters ‘ and as a result the elite few ‘ take full advantage . To these people the lovely island of Cyprus is their personal large A TM machine , giant laundromat , ‘minor ‘ irritations like the economy , NPL s , title deeds , tax evasion , Cyprob , ‘all refugees to their homes ‘ , union dominance , do not cause these ‘inside trackers ‘ not one nights loss of sleep. As long as the potential to plunder the taxpayer / coffers of the State are to the fore and the facility to move the ‘gains ‘ elsewhere is all that counts to these ‘few ‘ . It doesn’t really matter who is the President or in Parliament ,most of the people and the country will not be the beneficiaries that’s for sure !!!

  • Gui Jun An

    As biased a piece in favour of Anastassiades as was Goldenmouth’s utterance last Thursday! Yet probably to be expected from the ‘We hate Christofias’ camp

    • Evergreen

      After reading John’view in detail, my mind is clear and I believe you are right.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close