Akinci will not appoint another negotiator

February 5th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 42 comments

Akinci will not appoint another negotiator

Turkish Cypriot negotiator Ozdil Nami who officially resigned on Monday

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday urged President Nicos Anastasiades to follow in his second term a more realistic and constructive policy for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem.

In a statement on his social media account, Akinci congratulated both Akel-backed independent candidate Stavros Malas for his performance at the elections and Anastasiades for his victory.

“I hope Mr Anastasiades during his second term will follow a more realistic and constructive policy for a comprehensive settlement and peace in Cyprus,” Akinci said.

The Turkish Cypriot leader reiterated on Monday the need for a new approach to the settlement negotiations.

It is for this reason, he said that he was not thinking of appointing anyone as negotiator following the official resignation of Ozdil Nami from the post on Monday.

Akinci praised Nami for his skills and hard work and for contributing so much to the Turkish Cypriot side’s cause in the negotiations. Nami, Akinci said, through consultations with Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot parties, supervised the procedure up to the Conference on Cyprus in Switzerland.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said that he was not thinking of appointing a new negotiator at the moment, as he does not want for negotiations to drag on in the same way for another 50 years.

He added that the Turkish Cypriots will not accept the negotiators of the two sides meeting for endless consultations.

From now on, Akinci said, the Turkish Cypriot side would like a results-oriented procedure and not an open-ended one.

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said earlier in the day that Anastasiades is to soon convene the National Council or the party leaders to discuss the next steps on the settlement negotiations.

Nami, who served as negotiator since May 2015, resigned the post to assume his new duties as ‘minister’ of Economy and Energy in the new coalition ‘government’ between the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), the People’s Party (HP), the Social Democratic Party (TDP) and the Democratic Party (DP), following elections in the north last month.

 

Print Friendly
  • James Shawcross

    Akinci is a clown. Erdogan dictates the policy of the north not his ‘negotiator’. Who do these people think they are kidding? The ROC should talk to the organ grinder not the monkey. Let’s stop the pretence that TCs have any say on a solution. They don’t.

    • EGB

      Yeah, let’s get tough with Erdogan, he’ll listen. And you say Akinci is the clown.

  • Anon

    Akinci is correct not to appoint another negotiator …
    You cannot negotiate with Clowns ..
    BAnastastiades enjoys his role as circus master and has proved for years he is a political butterfly who will say anything to stay in his job ..

  • The Bowler

    There will not be any further “reunification” negotiations. That is why President Akinci will not appoint a negotiator.
    The next round of talks will be about a negotiated “soft” formal divorce. There is no going back. It’s just a matter of accepting reality.

    • EGB

      That will still require a negotiator. This really isn’t a story today and Akinci is right to leave the post open and replace as and when.

    • Kyrenia

      One person’s reality is someone else’s pack of lies. We will not accept Turkish occupation in the north as a solution.

      • EGB

        You live in the UK, accept or not accept makes no difference to you. It’s easy to be brave when it makes absolutely no difference to your life.

        • Kyrenia

          I don’t propose conflict. I’m merely trying to point out that it’s Turkey who was, is and always will be intransigent. Turkey says no….

          • EGB

            There are troops in Cyprus, Turkey is a guarantor power, fact. The demand that this should cease to be the case with immediate effect, despite the fact it is in the constitution of the Republic of Cyprus that around 600 or 800 troops could be present (I don’t remember the number) makes them intransigent? Turkey also knows that the guarantor power status is a no go for an EU member state so it it’s all just politics and tit for tat.

      • athessalonian

        Are you posting on someone else’s behalf?

        • Kyrenia

          Why this question?

          • athessalonian

            No malice intended. Is just that you wrote “We will not…”

            • Kyrenia

              Well I presume all patriots would not accept such a thing, even the Turkish Cypriots (but that may be stretching it).

              • athessalonian

                I presume that by “such a thing” you mean Turkey’s military presence in Cyprus. If so, I believe that through collective negotiations and mutual compromises, in due and agreed upon time Turkey would significantly and eventually reduce its military presence. Is that not an acceptable to some patriots eventuality?

                • Kyrenia

                  Sounds fairly reasonable put that way. We all want what’s best for the island.

                  • athessalonian

                    What is your view on a rotating presidency?

                    • EGB

                      That’s a slightly unfair question as the role of this president is yet to be defined.

                    • athessalonian

                      The question was pivoted around the “rotational” aspect and not on the president’s role. But in any case, what is unfair about the question?

                    • Kyrenia

                      A European leaning president, Greek or Turkish will be fine. All Cypriots should have the same aspirations.

                    • EGB

                      At the end of the day you seem quite reasonable – just agreeing with the wrong people.

              • EGB

                True patriots of Cyprus would be the joint community of GCs and TCs. How are you promoting that?

                • Kyrenia

                  By empasizing a Cypriot nation over mother nations.

                  • EGB

                    There isn’t really one mother nation but there is a common history so it’s a start.

      • The Bowler

        I know you won’t, but it will not be your choice unless you’re going to declare war. That’s the only choice you’ve got. Then you’ll have to accept the repercussions.

        • Kyrenia

          It will just mean that you will continue to be a non entity whilst Turkey cements it’s occupation. I hope you have a happy life.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Perfectly understandable…given events in Crans Montana.

  • EGB

    Akinci will appoint another negotiator if it seems likely serious negotiations will start again from just before they left off. End of story.

    • Kyrenia

      Only comedians here are you and the mule.

      • EGB

        At least comedians contribute something to society. People filled with irrational hatred seldom do.

        • Kyrenia

          They make up stories too.

          • EGB

            The past is horrific, the future we have to make.

  • Stanlio

    What actually does the Turk minority need a ‘negotiator’ for? All he does is parrot his masters in Ankara. The notion that the Turk minority has any sort of independent agency when it comes to Cyprus talks is pure fantasy. Next thing Akinci the puppet – aka Kermit the Turk – needs to do is announce that he’s going to abandon the pretence that he’s in charge in the KFC and let his boss Erdogan the madman get on with dictating what goes on in the occupied areas. Clowns and nutcases, the lot of them.

  • Kyrenia

    Turkey should show good faith by withdrawing half of the occupying forces. Still leaves them with around 20,000 to reassure our nervous cousins.

  • Gold51

    Does not matter how constructive Akinci would like president Nick to be. Megalomaniac Erdogun is destructive and won’t allow a solution to happen .
    Time for Akinci to grow a pair and stop being controlled by despot Erdogan..
    Now I ask Akinci, What makes him think Erdogan has changed his stance on Cyprus.??
    He doesn’t even recongnise the country.

  • Evergreen

    At least Akinci does not pretend .

    • ROC

      He maybe a man of truth , but his is a puppet,he cannot do what he wants to do

  • ROC

    The other day Mr Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said they be no more negotiations and now we have the Mr Akinci blowing his trumpet, what is needed here is for Akinci to boot the Organ grinder into touch and speak for the TCs himself, not what Turkey tells him to say, If the Tc’s want a solution they need to stand on their own two feet and not be a puppet for Turkey,

    • athessalonian

      That is not what he said…

  • Niko

    Why would Akinci need a negotiator? I thought that Turkey was doing all the negotiating on his behalf or am I missing something?

    • ROC

      This is the problem, they both have forked tongues one does not know who speaks what and for whom

  • kypselian

    shame on you Akinci. you and everyone elsw were sayinf that Crans Montana was the last chance. why do u want to accept negotiations again?

    • Muffin the Mule

      Cause he and everyone else were saying it’s Crans Montana or zero….

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close