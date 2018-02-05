Britain defends healthcare system after Trump Twitter attack

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump drew a fierce reaction from angry Britons, including health minister Jeremy Hunt, on Monday after criticising Britain’s publicly funded healthcare system as “going broke and not working”.

Trump used Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) to make a domestic political point arguing against the provision of universal healthcare, but in doing so was perceived to have bad-mouthed a system held dear by his country’s closest ally.

“The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!” Trump tweeted.

Britain’s health system delivers free care for all. It is typically one of the most important issues for voters during elections and often regarded as a weakness for May’s Conservative, or Tory, Party, whose opponents accuse the government of inadequately investing in it.

Twitter users flooded to defend the NHS, with many pointing out that the march Trump referred to was organised by groups which want to increase the health service’s funding, not dismantle it.

The rally drew 60,000 people to central London on Saturday according to one of its organisers, Health Campaigns Together. Protesters demanding more funding for the service marched on Prime Minister Theresa May’s office.

Even Health Secretary Hunt, one of the main targets of the protesters’ anger, snapped back sharply at Trump.

“I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28 (million) people have no cover. NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage – where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance,” said Hunt.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted back to Trump: “Wrong. People were marching because we love our NHS and hate what the Tories are doing to it. Healthcare is a human right.”

According to the World Bank, Britain spends 9.1 per cent of its GDP on health care, compared to 17.1 per cent in the United States. Average British life expectancy is 81.6 years, nearly three years longer than in the United States.

Last month May apologised after the health service postponed tens of thousands of non-emergency operations to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients.

Trump’s latest Twitter outburst against Britain comes only a week after he offered to apologise for a row triggered last year by his reposting of anti-Muslim videos originally posted by a leader of a British far-right fringe group.

He also drew scorn from across the British political spectrum last year for criticising the mayor of London after attackers drove a van into a crowd and stabbed people near London Bridge, killing eight.

May was the first international leader to visit Trump in Washington after his inauguration last year and has given him an invitation on behalf of Queen Elizabeth for a state visit. Trump was due in London to open a new US embassy building this month but cancelled the visit.

  • Mr Magoo

    Trump obviously wants to open up the NHS to privatisation and allow the American health care companies to clean up. Surely part of a Tory desperate post Brexit trade deal with America?
    The greatest threat to the NHS is not Trump, it is Brexit.

  • Lev

    Mr. Fake News tweets something false…
    One of these days the headline will say “Trump tweets thuth, world is shocked”

    • Plasma Dawn

      What are you talking about? He has already tweeted the truth long ago, such as when he said “covfefe” or when he said he was “like, really smart” — the emphasis being on the word “like”…

  • Banjo

    Trump exaggerates, obviously. But the NHS is underfunded, if having enough funding is actually possible and it’s not working as well as we’d all hope.

    Free healthcare is a vital part of civilised society and must , is and will be protected in the UK.

    Clearly it’s the question of funding that he’s addressing and not at all insulting the UK or the NHS , it’s a debate going on continuously here. Although we debate how we do fund it and the President debates wether it should be funded at all.

    • peemdubya

      Last sentence not fair, there are many non-clinical NHS managers who shine but there are just TOO MANY MANAGERS!!! I was in the NHS and DoH from 1997 to 2005 and the situation on-the-ground was dire but so many managers just swanning around not really doing much at all.

      • Banjo

        I’m generalising of course , so I take your point.

  • Plasma Dawn

    What a monumental moron! My daughter got the best cancer treatment in Scotland last year and she is cancer-free now. The only thing going broke and not working is the so-called president’s brain and that is an incurable and terminal disease.

