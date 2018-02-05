Funeral takes place of baby found at recycling plant

The newborn baby girl whose body was found last month at a recycling plant in Geri, Nicosia, was buried on Monday.

According to road safety NGO Reaction, that arranged the burial ceremony along with the company that owns the recycling plant where she was found, the baby was buried in a small white coffin at the municipal cemetery of Geri.

The NGO had to wait for a number of procedures and lab tests to be completed before the funeral could take place.

The baby girl was found at the beginning of January in a rubbish bag on the sorting belt at the recycling plant by a worker.

The post mortem on the newborn – who is believed to have been between one or two days old – indicated that she was probably alive when she was born.

It is believed she had been dumped in a rubbish bin and was collected by a rubbish truck which dropped it off, along with the rest of the trash at the recycling plant.

Police have announced nothing new in their investigations into the case.