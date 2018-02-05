Ministers in high spirits as reshuffle hinted at

After President Nicos Anastasiades’ re-election on Sunday, it remains to be seen whether a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards but members of the cabinet were in high spirits at his victory event.

Health Minister Giorgos Pamborides dropped a major hint when asked by reporters, saying it was too soon to tell but “my cycle at the ministry is completed and it is time to make room for someone else.”

Speaking at the Tassos Papadopoulos-Eleftheria stadium in Nicosia where Anastasiades’ proclamation ceremony took place, Pamborides remarked it was a day that reversed the usual routine of things.

Usually, politicians talk and people listen but “today, people spoke and we listened.”

He stipulated that there were no winners and losers during Sunday’s vote, while Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou said “Cyprus was the winner today.”

He predicted the next five years would be easier as when Anastasiades’ government took over in 2013 “there were only enough funds to pay state salaries for one month.”

The government will now be able to give people what they are allowed: support, health and a solution to the Cyprus problem, Nicolaou added.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis remarked on Anastasiades’ achievement, saying he had gathered half his votes from parties other than Disy.

Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis said the people of Cyprus have strongly voiced their command to Anastasiades to continue the efforts he exerted the past five years.

“We must all be unified tomorrow,” for internal governance and solving the Cyprus problem.

On the energy front, he added “I hope within the next week, we will be ready to announce developments in Block 6.”

A possible re-shuffle of the cabinet remains to be seen as rumours have been rife that government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides might be appointed as minister – potentially foreign.

Disy spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Sunday night that the role of women in cabinet was very important for the government and it wanted their active participation.

Discussions, decisions and negotiations are set to unfold throughout the week.