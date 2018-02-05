Party time as carnival arrives

Falling on April 8, 2018 sees the earliest Orthodox Easter for the last eight years, a date which won’t be equalled again until 2029. Which means we’re about to hit one of the most decadent fortnights of the year… Count back the 40 days of Lent, allow another 14 or so for the upcoming festive period, and – fanfare please – it’s Carnival time!

Cyprus takes its Carnival very seriously. You’re no doubt aware of your local celebrations (no town is without its own parade: many municipalities vie with each other to produce the most spectacular event), but those who aren’t familiar with party city central (aka Limassol) may not realise just how all-consuming the celebration in our southern metropolis is. The coastal city is, without a doubt, the true home of the Cyprus Carnival; even as far back as the 70s, local revelries were described as “two whole weeks during which the people of Limassol do little else other than party every single day, drinking, dancing and staying up all night. There’s lots of fun, practical jokes, and some love-making: the three elements which the people of Limassol live and breathe during the days of the Carnival.”

These days, little has changed (other than, possibly, the connotations of ‘love making’!): 14 days of parades, parties, dances, competitions, exhibitions and serenades enticing thousands to the town. This year, celebrations begin tomorrow, with the opening of a photographic exhibition at the TRAKASOL Cultural Centre. Entitled Limassol Carnival 2017, this ongoing exhibition of pictures and costumes is a gentle introduction to the livelier events of the coming weeks and, as the first event out of the gates, is due to be inaugurated by the mayor of Limassol himself.

A number of similar events follow: from February 8, the Theomaria Art Gallery will be hosting its annual exhibition of ceramic and paper masks, courtesy of Vera Efthimiou Parlalidou; the following afternoon sees the Limassol Municipality and the Limassol Union of Self-Educated Painters launch the Carnival 2018 exhibition at the Town Hal – accompanied by the dulcet tones of the Kato Polemidia Municipality Choir. Music plays a large part of the festivities: serenaders popping up all over town in the next fortnight. This Thursday noon, the Limassol Serenaders will be appearing in Saripolou Square before materialising again the following evening in concert with the Modernoi Keri Choir, Ariones Choir, EDON Serenaders, the Choir of the Cultural Association of EAC Employees and the male vocal ensemble Ilandron at the Medieval Castle Square. Pretty much the same groups will be turning and tuning up at the Municipal University Library on Saturday in an event sponsored by the Hellenic Bank (free drinks are promised!), while Sunday evening sees a the Georgalletos Serenaders taking to the Peramam Music Stage with a concert in memory of the group’s founder.

The following week is more of the same, serenaders popping up on street corners like prairie dogs on the Great Plains. In fact, the only thing more prevalent may be the parties: at last count, no fewer than 10 fiestas are amping up excitements, with everything from Batukinio percussion and aerial acrobats in the Grigoris Afxentiou Square, to stilt walkers and jugglers at the Old Port, a costume competition in the Medieval Square, and a special fiesta on February 14 in the Enaerios Parking Space dedicated to ‘those in love’!

While various peripheral pleasures add to the general enjoyment (on February 10 alone, there’s a children’s train, treasure hunt, bicycle tour, and a Crazy Mask and Confetti Egg workshop!) the main draw is, of course, the parades. The first of these falls on February 6: local dignitaries parading from the Town Hall to the Heroes Square in the company of majorettes, musicians, and the King and Queen of Carnival. Sunday morning sees the annual Children’s Parade along the sea front, while the following Tuesday evening brings the wild and wonderful from the woodwork with the Crazy Costume parade, culminating in mammoth merrymaking at the Medieval Castle Square. Thursday sees another evening parade, but it’s the final Sunday which delivers the ultimate in mobile celebrations: as the King and Queen of Carnival prepare to quit the town for another year, this is set to be the ultimate in peripatetic parties… A wonderful excuse for a spot more ‘drinking, dancing and staying up all night’. And who knows – maybe a little bit of love-making too!

For more information on Limassol Carnival, visit www.limassolmunicipal.com.cy. Organisers note that the programme may be subject to last-minute change