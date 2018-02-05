Police investigating after flag stolen from car

Larnaca police are investigating damage to a car and the theft of a Greek flag.

A resident of Aradippou reported to police that at 8.10pm on Sunday he was driving on Gregoris Afxentiou avenue next to the Larnaca municipal library where people were celebrating after the presidential elections when unknown people started throwing objects at his vehicle.

They allegedly smashed the window of the passenger seat and took a Greek flag hanging on the back of the vehicle.

Neither the driver nor his passenger were injured.

  • MountainMan

    With all the rubbish reported in this newspaper regarding the police actions over the last few months, one believes that either a reporter or assistant editor has a close relative in the police force whose job he is trying to justify.

  • Jasclav

    Looks like a busy news day for CM and a busy crime day for the police… 😂😂 why is this even news?

  • Oh Come ON!

    What an unforgivable waste of police resources! At best, this should be nothing more than an insurance claim for loss and damage! What’s to investigate?

  • Gressy1971

    What a lot of people seem happy to live here, but judging by the comments posted on this site, hate the place. Ever thought of moving to Spain?

    • Neroli

      Why do we hate the place?? Certainly would be more Cypriot if the flag were flown instead of another country’s. As for the’president’ I’m sorry he won. I would say the same if I lived in another country

  • gentlegiant161

    Wow a flag was stolen?
    Thank goodness it wasn’t a Cypriot one…

    • Neroli

      Exactly, maybe there would not be an investigation if it was a Cypriot flag!

  • Neroli

    Shame the police don’t investigate all the house burglaries and not just the theft of a Greek flag

  • Neroli

    No wonder tourists think it’s a Greek island. Appalling, hardly a Cypriot flag to be seen last night

    • almostbroke

      The inhabitants ‘think ‘ it’s a Greek island also , deep down they long , they yearn to be be a province of Greece , their major problem is the Greeks keep saying ‘Oxi ‘

      • Benny bumble

        They maybe don’t know they already have union. as part of the Greater German Republic of Europe.

        • almostbroke

          Ah Benny – I think they are happy with their rich and elite minority controlled all Hellenic 2/3rds entity masquerading as the Republic of Cyprus

          • Benny bumble

            And they are never going to give that up. not even for mother Greece. There are only so many place,s at the trough.

            • almostbroke

              👍 !!!!!!

      • gentlegiant161

        Saw a clip from Limmasolgrad and didn’t see a single Cypriot flag.

        • Neroli

          Truly appalling!

