Police investigating after flag stolen from car

Larnaca police are investigating damage to a car and the theft of a Greek flag.

A resident of Aradippou reported to police that at 8.10pm on Sunday he was driving on Gregoris Afxentiou avenue next to the Larnaca municipal library where people were celebrating after the presidential elections when unknown people started throwing objects at his vehicle.

They allegedly smashed the window of the passenger seat and took a Greek flag hanging on the back of the vehicle.

Neither the driver nor his passenger were injured.