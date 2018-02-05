Supreme court upholds law scrapping privatisation unit

With a six to five majority vote, the supreme court on Monday upheld a law passed by parliament last July scrapping the finance ministry’s privatisation unit.

The law was referred to the court by President Nicos Anastasiades who argued it was in violation of the separation of powers and also interfered with the cabinet’s right to administer the property belonging to the republic.

The bill was submitted by Akel and was passed 26 votes in favour and 24 against.

The court ruled that parliament, which had the right to legislate on all matters, can abolish the unit if it judged that such changes had been effected since its creation that it was no longer functional.

It also decided there was no interference with the cabinet’s right since the constitution did not afford it the exclusive power to administer state property. The authority afforded the cabinet second-tier authority to issue regulations and decrees, the supreme court said. A law prevails over regulations and decrees since the general principle of the hierarchy of the rule of law was in force.

The unit had been set up after Cyprus signed a cash-for-reforms agreement with international creditors in March 2013, but became obsolete after it transpired that it would be impossible to privatise state telecom Cyta or other big state organisations due to strong opposition.

It was on the other hand successful in finding a user for defunct Cyprus Airways’ logo and brand name for a 10-year period.

Russia’s S7 airline, which now operates under the Cyprus Airways name, paid €2m.