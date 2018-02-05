UK rules out any form of customs union with the EU

February 5th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 5 comments

UK rules out any form of customs union with the EU

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London

Britain has ruled out any form of customs union with the European Union after Brexit, according to a source in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Downing Street office.

May’s office declined to comment.

“It is not our policy to be in the customs union,” a Downing Street official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “It is not our policy to be in a customs union.”

The extent of any British post-Brexit involvement in the EU’s customs union – which binds members into a trade bloc with common external tariffs – has become an issue of contention inside May’s government and her Conservative Party.

If Britain negotiated a form of membership of the – or a – customs union after Brexit, it would probably prevent London from striking trade deals with countries outside the EU.

Britain has said it wants to secure a tariff-free access deal on trade with bloc as part of the overall agreement May is seeking with the EU.

Print Friendly
  • Gipsy Eyes

    Can anyone remind me (a) what was agreed in December 2017 to move negotiations on to the trade talks and (b) why May agreed to pay a 50 billion divorce bill since our intention is, and may have always been, to just walk away?

  • Bunny

    And what about the Irish border? No union = hard border

    • Monica

      Only if the EU decide to put one there.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Quite right too. Every Remain campaigner pointed out a vote to Leave the EU was a vote to leave the single market and customs union and the Conservative manifesto at the last election clearly stated Britain was leaving both

    Staying in the customs union defeats the point of leaving the EU (which is why certain individuals are trying to fudge the issue)

    • Gipsy Eyes

      We’ll have to wait and see how this one pans out. We have an anonymous source in No 10 but the PM’s office is refusing, so far, to confirm the veracity of what this source is saying. May’s problem is that she doesn’t have the power to deliver anything that comes into her head. Whether it’s the hardcore Brexiteers, or the hardcore Remainers, there are enough on both sides of the Tory divide to defeat her proposal by defeating her minority government.
      At the end of the day, The UK Parliament, EU Parliament and the 27 remaining member states will all have a vote on the final deal. So this attempt to appease the hardcore Brexiteers may work for this week’s Cabinet meetings. Difficult to say whether it has the legs to carry on for too long.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close