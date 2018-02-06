Almost €7m to revitalise Livadia, mayor says

Almost €7 million of public money will be invested to revitalise the municipality of Livadia in the Larnaca district, the local authority said on Tuesday.

Projects to improve the road network and finish the flood protection infrastructure are set to begin towards the end of 2018, and works to build a sports centre have already begun.

Livadia mayor Marios Armenis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the government had granted the town €2.5 million for the regeneration of the roads at the heart of the municipality. The plan includes completely reconstructing Makarios Avenue, replacing street lights, and building footpaths and paved roads.

“In this area, a church, a cultural centre, a museum, a square, a bank, a park with a playground, commercial stores and more are all concentrated within a 500-metre radius,” said Armenis, who added that the project, which will begin in late 2018 or early 2019, would improve the quality of life of locals and visitors.

Another infrastructure project aims to complete Livadia’s unfinished flood protection infrastructure, originally built in 1980. At the moment, the flood protection canals gather stagnant water in various places and become littered with trash, reeds, etc, which costs the government thousands of euros a year to clean, according to Armenis.

The government is funding a €4 million project to fix and aesthetically improve a portion of the canal, and work is expected to start by the end of the year.

Already underway is the creation of a sports centre in the Livadia Lyceum, with projects co-financed by the municipality, the Cyprus Sports Organisation and the government.

The new centre will include basketball, volleyball and tennis courts to be used not just by the school’s students, but also the public. Further plans include laying grass and running tracks on the stadium and building stands and changing rooms. The total cost of the project will be €625,000.

The cabinet has also approved the construction of a post office in Livadia this year. Work will begin in 2018, and the post office is expected to be in service in 2019.