Champions Apoel put seven goals past Ethnikos Achnas on Tuesday evening as Round 23 of the Cyprus football championship got underway.

Pafos also enjoyed a big away win over Aris, hammering them 6-0.

AEK beat Alki 2-1 in the final game of the day.

The midweek action wraps up on Wednesday, with three further matches scheduled.

Tuesday results:

Apoel 7-1 Ethnikos Achnas

Nea Salamina 2-0 Olympiakos

Aris 0-6 Pafos FC

AEK 2-1 Alki