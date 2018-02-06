China says security-council participation in new Cyprus conference must be agreed by both sides

China maintains an open attitude with regard to the involvement of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in a new Conference on Cyprus, and believes that their involvement, except that of the UK, should be based on the consensus reached between the two communities, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xingyuan has said.

The ambassador told CNA in an interview that only when all parties agree on such participation would it have a positive impact.

He said that as one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, China would like to encourage all parties to maintain the enthusiasm for negotiations, to support and assist efforts by the UN and other parties, jointly creating favourable conditions for the resumption of talks.

Despite the temporary difficulties encountered in the Cyprus talks, “we believe that the Cypriot people have the will, the wisdom and the ability to overcome the current difficulties,” he said.

Huang said China would continue to play a constructive role in maintaining the stability on the island and promoting the resumption of talks.

With regard to the drilling operations taking place in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Huang said that the discovery of natural gas reserves in the EEZ was a precious asset and a great opportunity for economic and social development.

Energy could also serve as a catalyst for promoting regional cooperation and bridging the contradictions between different countries. In this sense, the issue of energy will also bring new hope for the reunification of this island at earlier date, the ambassador said.

On Cyprus-China relations, Huang said they were entering a new era as far as prospects were concerned especially in the areas of politics, culture, tourism, economy, trade and investment.

“China and Cyprus have maintained solid political mutual trust and cooperation, understanding and supporting each other on the issues of core interests and in the international affairs,” he said

Huang added that in 2017 the number of tourists from both countries hit a record high, “with encouraging growth momentum”.

“We will continue to promote Chinese culture in Cyprus through the ‘Heart to Heart’ cultural exchange program, and will also be willing to actively cooperate with relevant departments to promote Cypriot culture in China,” he added.

“From an economic point of view, we can see great potential in bilateral trade and investment prospects between the two countries, while Cyprus can be also an excellent transfer hub for Chinese goods and capital when expanding the surrounding market areas such as the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.”

He also said the Cypriot government has been making great efforts in attracting Chinese investment to Cyprus, encouraging Chinese enterprises to participate in the construction of infrastructure, science and technology parks, ports, aviation and tourism facilities, which provides many opportunities for the Chinese investors.