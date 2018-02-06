Cypriot chef gets Michelin star

Andreas Mavrommatis has become the first Cypriot chef to be awarded a Michelin star, the prestigious French distinction for high gastronomy.

He was awarded the Michelin star for his Parisian restaurant Mavrommatis at an awards ceremony on Monday night.

Mavrommatis emigrated from his Limassol village to Paris in the 1970s to study. In 1981 he opened a small grocery store in the 5th district of Paris with his brother Evagoras, and studied at Lenôtre, a well-known gastronomy school.

From there, their family business has grown to include four restaurants and 10 delicatessen shops, all of which showcase Greek and Cypriot cuisine.

“If, for you, eating Greek can be reduced to souvlaki, tzatziki and moussaka, head to Andreas and Evagoras Mavrommatis’ for an irresistible catch-up lesson,” reads the Michelin guide review. “The cooking isn’t heavy on the folklore but relies, rather, on tradition and on the irreproachable quality of the products.”

Marinated octopus, smoked aubergine, kumquat vinaigrette, Jerusalem artichoke soup with masticha, kolokassi and celeriac are just a few of the dishes that earned Mavrommatis – which has reportedly been graced by the likes of French President Emmanuel Macron – his star.

  • rich

    Well done. I have been lucky enough to dine there – it was always stunning. Expensive but worth it. Go if you can.

  • Neroli

    Excellent!

  • Stanlio

    I recommend the snail keftedes.

  • Veritas

    Bravo! Could he maybe make a guest apperance in his native country?

    • Stanlio

      If you knew anything about Cyprus – which you don’t – you’d know Andreas Mavrommatis has a restaurant in Limassol.

  • alexander reutersward

    Well done, apparently extremely difficult to get a star so great achievement and I hope I get a chance to visit.

