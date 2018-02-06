Early-morning fog followed by atmospheric dust on Tuesday  

February 6th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Photo: Christos Theodorides

Dense fog permeated around the island early on Tuesday morning and severely limited visibility in urban areas and along the motorways of Nicosia to Larnaca, Larnaca to Famagusta, Nicosia to Limassol and Limassol to Paphos.

The fog slowly lifted between 8M and 9am only to be replaced by dust. In the morning concentrations of respirable particulate matter with a diameter smaller than 10mm (PM 10) in the atmosphere exceeded the safe limit of 50 μg/m3 in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paralimni. In Limassol levels were as high as 105.2 μg/m3 (microgrammes per cubic metre) by 10am.

The elevated dust levels are expected to last until Thursday.

