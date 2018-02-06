EU officials agree to meet Erdogan in March despite poor ties

February 6th, 2018 Europe, Turkey, World 7 comments

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of the ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey

Top European Union officials will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Bulgaria on March 26 to discuss EU-Turkey relations as well as regional and international issues, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.

The meeting in the city of Varna will take place against a background of hostility between Turkey and the bloc and diplomats in Brussels acknowledged that the meeting had been agreed to only reluctantly by some on the EU side.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will host Erdogan as well as Donald Tusk, who chairs meetings of EU leaders, and the head of the bloc’s executive European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, for a dinner.

“This will be a good opportunity to jointly assess matters of mutual interest and recent developments in your country, including in the area of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms, which remain fundamental to the fabric of and prospects for the EU-Turkey relations,” the two top EU officials said in their invitation to Erdogan.

Ties between Ankara and the EU have gone from bad to worse since a botched 2016 coup in Turkey and over Erdogan‘s verbal assaults on Germany and the Netherlands, two of the bloc’s member states.

But the EU also depends on Turkey, Nato’s second-biggest army, for support in the security field and for keeping a tight lid on immigration from the Middle East.

This reality had swayed the EU to agreeing, with some reluctance, to Ankara’s push for the top-level meeting, diplomats said.

  • Gold51

    Erdogan is starting to miss EU freebee’s (€€€$$$£££).!!
    He’s not even getting the sympathy he always yearns for….LOL
    His cost supporting ISIS over 6 years coupled with his unaffordable BS invasion of Syria (greed) for land grab is starting to pinch, especially with the S400 orders….It’s stifling.!
    Erdogan is going to do what he’s
    good at “grovel for EU membership”. He needs permanent EU free funds to supplement his selfish vision.
    Turkey cannot afford to be an EU member and the EU can’t afford to supplement Turkeys membership, particularly now the UK is leaving.
    Turkeys Nato membership is an embarrisment to the alliance.!!
    “No money “Erdogan”….To late.!

  • Barry White

    A case of can’t live with him and can’t live without him it seems in Brussels

    Similar story in Moscow. BFF.

  • Peter G

    I do not think the Republic of Turkey should be abandoned or pushed to retreat into the past, away from the Kemalist ideals of its founders. Despite Erdoğan’s autocratic aspirations, despite the obscuritantism of the AKP administration, despite of the lurking Salafism of the Black Sea and the Central Plateau, despite the opportunistic revanchism against Cyprus, Syria and Iraq, there are millions of Turks, numerically more than the entire population of many of countries that would exclude them from a European future, that subscribe to Western values and look towards Europe, and not the desert, for inspiration.

    Yes, talking to the AKP is like talking to a wall, not much different to talking to the Ottomans had been, but they are bazarlis, so know they are treating you as a carpet seller would, and treat them like carpet sellers in return. This is their language.

    But under no circumstances stop talking to them.

    • Geogrge

      go and sleep with the isis turks then, “peter g”. Or better: “Ali G”?

      • Peter G

        You must not let an unthinking, reflexive antipathy (not to say hatred) cloud your judgment. Think of what is best for Cyprus and then consider the best way to achieve it. If your first preference is not attainable, think of the best way to achieve your second best choice, &c. down the line.

        You chose a GO board as your avatar, towards the end of the game, where white is four men away from losing the game. Perhaps you should transfer some of your skills in GO to your dealings/attitude towards the Republic of Turkey, and perhaps you should read what I wrote, again.

        And Sacha Baron Cohen is a much better artist than I should ever aspire to be.

  • ROC

    shame on the EU for doing this, what does it say for 110,000 people have been detained in the post-coup crackdown; nearly 50,000 of them have been arrested on trumped up charges what about their human rights that EU keeps going on about, what about the Kurdish Syrians being killed, what about the fact that an EU country is still occupied by Turkish troops lets not forget what he called the German and dutch.

    Most in Brussels are slime balls and Cyprus should bring this to light.

    • Geogrge

      Cyprus must block this poor attempt of erdog.

      We do not need a summit with isis, just BLOCK it everywhere!

      Also on Facebook. And Twitter…etc.

