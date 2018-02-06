Extradition hearing for suspected organ trafficker to begin this month

An extradition hearing is set to begin later in the month at the Larnaca district court for the 67-year-old Israeli national who is wanted by Russian authorities for allegedly being involved in an organ-trafficking ring.

The suspect, Moshe Harel, was arrested at Larnaca airport in December after two international warrants had been issued against him – one from Russia and another by the international criminal court as he was wanted by authorities in Kosovo. He has been wanted by Interpol for 10 years.

Harel is wanted by the Russian authorities for his alleged involvement in a human organ-trafficking ring between 2006 and 2010 in Russia and Kosovo.

The justice minister reportedly gave the green light for the extradition process to begin, for Harel to be handed over to Russian authorities. The extradition hearing is set to begin on February 21.

He is currently in the central prisons pending the extradition hearing, as a bail request he filed last month, was denied as authorities feared he would flee through the north.

He is accused of promising potential donors, from Turkey and ex-Soviet Union countries, up to €12,000 and were then sent to the Medicus clinic on the outskirts of Pristina, Kosovo. Some donors never received their money. Most recipients were reportedly Israelis, who paid between €80,000 and €100,000 for the organs.