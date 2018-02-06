The Grammar School, Nicosia donates €14, 000 to the Cyprus Red Cross

February 6th, 2018 Company News 0 comments

The Grammar School, Nicosia donates €14, 000 to the Cyprus Red Cross

The Grammar School Nicosia donated to the Cyprus Red Cross the impressive amount of 14,000 euros raised from the school’s Cultural Evening performances that took place in December 2017. This year’s Cultural Evening hosted the renowned Greek artist Dionysis Savvopoulos who sang some of his best songs with Grammar School students. The performances were part of the celebrations for the Grammar School’s 55th anniversary.

The cheque was received by Mrs Fotini Papadopoulou, President of the Cyprus Red Cross and Mrs Christina Kaparti, Director General of the Cyprus Red Cross on February 1st, 2018. The amount will be given to the “Paketa Agapis” programme

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close