The Grammar School, Nicosia donates €14, 000 to the Cyprus Red Cross

The Grammar School Nicosia donated to the Cyprus Red Cross the impressive amount of 14,000 euros raised from the school’s Cultural Evening performances that took place in December 2017. This year’s Cultural Evening hosted the renowned Greek artist Dionysis Savvopoulos who sang some of his best songs with Grammar School students. The performances were part of the celebrations for the Grammar School’s 55th anniversary.

The cheque was received by Mrs Fotini Papadopoulou, President of the Cyprus Red Cross and Mrs Christina Kaparti, Director General of the Cyprus Red Cross on February 1st, 2018. The amount will be given to the “Paketa Agapis” programme