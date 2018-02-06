Joint Greek and Turkish Cypriot dictionary presented

February 6th, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

A joint dictionary of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot dialects was presented for the first time with the contribution of the government on Tuesday.

During the presentation copies were donated to lyceums and technical schools by Greek Cypriot Turkologist Iacovos Hadjipieris who with Turkish scholar Orhan Kapatas wrote the book.

Education Minister Costas Kadis addressed the launch, saying that one of the fundamental objectives of our education system is “to contribute to the formation of democratic citizens who, while maintaining and feeling safe with their identity, are able to cooperate with people from different backgrounds in a modern, coherent and pluralistic society.”

The common dictionary, in its own unique way, contributes to this, Kadis said. “By locating and recording the common words used by Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, it enriches the linguistic richness of our island, highlighting elements of our cultural tradition. At the same time, it promotes scientifically and effortlessly the possibility and dynamics of language to overcome any differences between the two communities, contributing substantially to the self-knowledge of our people.”

The bilingual publication has some 3,500 entries reflecting commonality in the everyday language of the two communities.

At Tuesday’s event author Hadjipieris said that the use of the dictionary can be a trigger for future researchers to learn from the evidence and to produce other related work and research.

“It also functions as a channel for further creation, behind every word there is a common story, a common representation, a common meaning and a common way of communication.”

The dictionary has raised the interest of the scientific community in the public and private universities of Cyprus, Greece and abroad, he added.

Following a proposal by the Council of Europe High Commissioner for National Minorities, it was decided to post the electronic version of the dictionary on a specific website but also to make it available on mobile phones and tablets.

